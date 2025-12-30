Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

The Oppo Find N6 could be launched in January 2026, as per the tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 December 2025 12:29 IST
Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 is the purported successor to the Oppo N5 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find N6 is tipped to debut as the successor to the Find N5
  • The foldable may feature an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO inner display
  • The foldable could launch in January 2026 with a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

The Oppo Find N6 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Find N5. While the company has yet to confirm the purported book-style foldable handset, its specifications have surfaced. According to a tipster, the Oppo Find N6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is said to sport a 2K LTPO main screen and a 6.62-inch cover display. The book-style foldable may come with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel sensor.

Oppo Find N6 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared key specifications of the Oppo Find N6 in a Weibo post. The book-style foldable is said to sport an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG inner display with a 2K resolution and a 6.62-inch cover screen. It may be offered in three colourways — Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange (translated from Chinese). The purported phone may tip the scales at 225g.

oppo find n6 dcs weibo Oppo Find N6

Oppo Find N6 leaked specifications
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

For optics, the Oppo Find N6 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel camera, a secondary 50-megapixel sensor, and a third 200-megapixel camera. It is also rumoured to come with a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor for better colour accuracy, white balance, and image quality.

Powering the Oppo Find N6 could be Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It may be paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset is tipped to be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. Oppo is also rumoured to introduce a Beidou satellite communication variant of the foldable.

The tipster claimed that the Oppo Find N6 will feature a dual battery, comprising 2,700mAh and 3,150mAh cells. It may have a total capacity of 5,850mAh, which could be advertised as 6,000mAh.

While the book-style foldable's launch date remains under wraps, it could be launched in January 2026, as per the tipster. This aligns with previously surfaced leaks, which suggested a launch timeline of Q1 2026, between January and March.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Features, Oppo Find N6 India Launch, Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline, Oppo Find N6 Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million

Related Stories

Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  4. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Before December 31
  7. Mappls App Will Now Show Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series May Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chip
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Innocent (2025) Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Film
  2. CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of India Launch on January 6
  4. LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026
  5. MeitY Issues Compliance Reminder to Online Platforms Over Obscene Content
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in Four Colourways in China
  7. Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. WhatsApp Launches New Year 2026 Features With New Stickers, Video Call Effects and Status Tools
  9. Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
  10. Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »