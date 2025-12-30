The Oppo Find N6 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Find N5. While the company has yet to confirm the purported book-style foldable handset, its specifications have surfaced. According to a tipster, the Oppo Find N6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is said to sport a 2K LTPO main screen and a 6.62-inch cover display. The book-style foldable may come with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel sensor.

Oppo Find N6 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared key specifications of the Oppo Find N6 in a Weibo post. The book-style foldable is said to sport an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG inner display with a 2K resolution and a 6.62-inch cover screen. It may be offered in three colourways — Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange (translated from Chinese). The purported phone may tip the scales at 225g.

Oppo Find N6 leaked specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

For optics, the Oppo Find N6 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel camera, a secondary 50-megapixel sensor, and a third 200-megapixel camera. It is also rumoured to come with a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor for better colour accuracy, white balance, and image quality.

Powering the Oppo Find N6 could be Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It may be paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset is tipped to be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. Oppo is also rumoured to introduce a Beidou satellite communication variant of the foldable.

The tipster claimed that the Oppo Find N6 will feature a dual battery, comprising 2,700mAh and 3,150mAh cells. It may have a total capacity of 5,850mAh, which could be advertised as 6,000mAh.

While the book-style foldable's launch date remains under wraps, it could be launched in January 2026, as per the tipster. This aligns with previously surfaced leaks, which suggested a launch timeline of Q1 2026, between January and March.