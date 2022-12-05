Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users in India Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE users in India are receiving the first major Android OS update for the high-end smartphone.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 December 2022 14:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users in India Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (pictured) launched with Android 12 earlier this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • Android 13-based One UI 5 update brings visual and performance upgrades
  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched in January

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE owners in India are finally receiving the Android 13 update with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, according to a report. The latest version of Google's Android operating system is now rolling out to smartphones in the country. Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup had already received the update while Galaxy S21 ‘Fan Edition' handsets in India were still running on One UI 4, which is based on Android 12. Samsung has already updated several Galaxy A- and M-Series smartphones to Android 13, only a couple of months after Google rolled out the update for its Pixel smartphones.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 5.0 update comes with firmware version G990EXXU3DVK4, but does not include the November 2022 security patch. The international variant of Galaxy S21 FE had already received the update last month, and now users in India can also get the Android 13 experience.

The update comes days after several smartphones in the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy M series lineup received the Android 13 makeover. However, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE users in Canada, China and the US will have to wait a while for the One UI 5.0 update, the SamMobile report adds.

Samsung users will get a custom skinned version of Android's latest offering, bringing in a bunch of new features as part of the package. In addition to a performance boost, One UI 5.0 will also feature a redesigned lock screen, new gestures and fresh app icons. Galaxy S21 FE users can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to get the One UI 5.0 update.

Notably, the Galaxy S21 lineup (S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra) received the Android 13 update along with the November 2022 security patch last month. The update was also extended to the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

Samsung is committed to provide the One UI 5.0 update to its eligible devices from the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Z series and Galaxy A series. Several models from the affordable Galaxy M series have already received the same treatment.

The Galaxy S21 FE was launched in January 2022 with Android 12-based One UI 4 on board. Samsung officially unveiled the One UI 5.0 at Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in October, bringing the new OS first to its Galaxy S22 series of handsets. The South Korean tech giant has promised software updates for four years.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, One UI 5, Android 13
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Release Date Set for December 13, Gets a New Image
Featured video of the day
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users in India Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Debut With Support for Up to 240W Fast Charging
  2. Realme Pad X Review
  3. Moto E40 India Price Drops to Rs. 8,299 During Flipkart Black Friday Sale
  4. OnePlus Nord 5G, Nord CE Get New OxygenOS Update With Jio 5G Support
  5. Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Set for December 7: What We Know So Far
  6. Vivo Y02 Launched as New Entry-Level Smartphone in India: Details
  7. Lava Blaze 5G Review: True Value for Money?
  8. Vi Offers 850GB Data, Unlimited Calling With Rs. 2,999 Yearly Prepaid Plan
  9. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  10. PS Plus Free Games for December Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Host Mini PC Design Leaked; May Feature 100W PSU, Run on Windows: Report
  2. Google Pixel Phone Update Installation Could Get Much Faster With Future Update: Report
  3. Government Tax Panel Said to Be Unlikely to Reach Consensus on Taxing Online Gaming in December
  4. Vodafone CEO Nick Read to Step Down After Four-Year Tenure, Telecoms Firm Says
  5. Honor X9a 5G Launch Teased, Design Seems to Be Similar to Honor X40
  6. The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Ropes Joey Batey’s Jaskier Into the Prequel Fantasy Epic
  7. Pakistan to Get CBDC by 2025, State Bank of Pakistan Commits to Adopt Blockchain Technology
  8. Apple Said to Plan to Move Some iPhone Production Out of China After Violent Protests at Foxconn Plant
  9. WhatsApp Beta Update Adds ‘Picture-in-Picture' Support During Video Calls for iOS Testers: Report
  10. Doctor G Starring Ayushmann Khurrana to Stream December 11 on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.