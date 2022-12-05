Samsung Galaxy S21 FE owners in India are finally receiving the Android 13 update with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, according to a report. The latest version of Google's Android operating system is now rolling out to smartphones in the country. Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup had already received the update while Galaxy S21 ‘Fan Edition' handsets in India were still running on One UI 4, which is based on Android 12. Samsung has already updated several Galaxy A- and M-Series smartphones to Android 13, only a couple of months after Google rolled out the update for its Pixel smartphones.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 5.0 update comes with firmware version G990EXXU3DVK4, but does not include the November 2022 security patch. The international variant of Galaxy S21 FE had already received the update last month, and now users in India can also get the Android 13 experience.

The update comes days after several smartphones in the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy M series lineup received the Android 13 makeover. However, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE users in Canada, China and the US will have to wait a while for the One UI 5.0 update, the SamMobile report adds.

Samsung users will get a custom skinned version of Android's latest offering, bringing in a bunch of new features as part of the package. In addition to a performance boost, One UI 5.0 will also feature a redesigned lock screen, new gestures and fresh app icons. Galaxy S21 FE users can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to get the One UI 5.0 update.

Notably, the Galaxy S21 lineup (S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra) received the Android 13 update along with the November 2022 security patch last month. The update was also extended to the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

Samsung is committed to provide the One UI 5.0 update to its eligible devices from the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Z series and Galaxy A series. Several models from the affordable Galaxy M series have already received the same treatment.

The Galaxy S21 FE was launched in January 2022 with Android 12-based One UI 4 on board. Samsung officially unveiled the One UI 5.0 at Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in October, bringing the new OS first to its Galaxy S22 series of handsets. The South Korean tech giant has promised software updates for four years.

