The Made by Google event will take place later today (August 20). It is the company's annual hardware launch event where the tech giant is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 10 series. Apart from this, reports also hint towards the launch of Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a at the event. Ahead of the launch, Google has begun teasing the design of two of its handsets, while leaks have also given us an idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications from all of the upcoming products.

Made by Google Event: How to Watch

The Made by Google event will begin today at 1 pm ET ( 10:30 pm IST) in Brooklyn, New York. Similar to the company's previous launch events, the Pixel 10 launch event can be streamed on your phone, smart TV, or web browser. It will be live-streamed on the Google Store, the company's social media handles, and its YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Made by Google launch event via the player embedded below.

This year's launch event will feature famous faces, such as The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, professional basketball player Stephen Curry, Formula 1 driver for McLaren Lando Norris, the Jonas Brothers, and more.

Made by Google Event: Expected Announcements

The Pixel 10 series is expected to be among the most important announcements tonight. Based on the trend of recent years, Google might unveil four new smartphones — the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All of them are likely to be powered by Google's proprietary fifth-generation Tensor G5 chipset, based on TSMC's 3nm process. Teasers suggest that the Pixel 10 series will sport triple rear camera units.

Apart from the handsets, we can also expect to see Google take the wraps off the Pixel Watch 4. It is speculated to debut with similar hardware to the previous model, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. However, it could pack a larger battery.

Meanwhile, the company may also launch the Pixel Buds 2a as the successor to the Pixel Buds A-Series. The TWS earbuds could carry an affordable pricing, around EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Made by Google event, which takes place later today.