New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026. There's been no new update from developer Rockstar Games on GTA 6 since it delayed the game a second time last month. But a new leak has surfaced online that seems to feature a short in-development video from the game.

The leak comes in the form of a demo reel of a former Rockstar Games employee, which includes an alleged in-development video clip from GTA 6, showing off animations from the game. The video was shared by X user SynthPotato, a news and updates channel focussed on Rockstar titles.

GTA 6 Leak Shows Animations

The 13-second video shows a couple of animation sequences that seem to be from GTA 6. In the video, a male character can be seen unlocking a parked bicycle from a stand and getting on and off the bike. The second clip shows a female character jumping off the back of a pickup truck. The truck seems to be parked close to Ocean Drive, a location in Vice City.

Both animations seem detailed and smooth. The animation quality coupled with the male and female characters and the Ocean Drive setting makes it likely that the in-development footage is from GTA 6.

Rockstar Games hasn't yet shared gameplay from GTA 6. The game's second trailer was equal parts cutscene and gameplay, according to Rockstar.

This isn't the first time a GTA 6 leak has surfaced. Before the game received its first trailer, a network breach leaked a trove of in-development gameplay footage from the title. The early development footage leaked dual protagonists and the Vice City setting.

Since then, Rockstar has run a tight ship around GTA 6's development. The developer has not shared official details about the game aside from the two trailers, details and screenshots on the GTA 6 website, and official delay announcement.

Last month, GTA 6 was delayed a second time, pushing its May 26, 2026, release to November 19, 2026. Rockstar said the additional development time was required to bring the game up to a level of polish expected from studio.