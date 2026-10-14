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Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Reportedly Launch on PC Before the End of March 2027

A report claims GTA 6 is coming to PC just months after its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 October 2026 10:17 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Reportedly Launch on PC Before the End of March 2027

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X next month

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Highlights
  • Rockstar has not confirmed GTA 6's PC release date
  • GTA 6's multiplayer mode is also expected next year
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is available to pre-order on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
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Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly be released on PC in early 2027. Developer Rockstar Games has not officially announced a PC version of the open world crime title, but a new report says the studio plans to bring GTA 6 to PC in the first quarter of 2027.

The game's PC release window was reported by GamesBeat on Tuesday. Citing four industry sources familiar with Rockstar's plans, the report claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be launched on PC within the first three months of 2027—before the end of March.

That would put GTA 6's PC version just a few months away from its initial console release. The hotly anticipated title is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19. Usually, Rockstar Games launches its titles at least a year after releasing them on consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 5, for instance, released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 before making its way to PC in 2015. Red Dead Redemption 2, the most recent new game from Rockstar, launched on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018 and released on PC a year later in 2019.

GTA 6 on PC

Rockstar has not yet officially confirmed its PC plans for Grand Theft Auto 6. In May, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that console players were the "core audience" for GTA 6.

Last month, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said that Rockstar planned to launch GTA 6's multiplayer mode—the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto Online—next year. The developer could release the game's online mode and PC version at the same time in 2027.

Earlier this month, a report also claimed that Xbox had acquired cloud streaming rights for GTA 6, sparking speculation if the game would be playable on PC via Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, Xbox's chief strategy officer Matthew Ball confirmed that GTA 6 would not be streaming exclusively on Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it would not be available to stream on PC.

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Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 PC Release, GTA 6 PC Release Window, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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