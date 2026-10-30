Apple HomePod mini 2 will go on sale in India and other global markets starting today (October 30). The latest smart speaker with support for Siri AI was unveiled on October 13 alongside Apple TV 4K (4th Generation). The HomePod mini 2 is offered in five colourways. The upgraded voice assistant will be available in the speaker through a future software update. When paired with the new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2 supports four-speaker surround sound.

HomePod mini 2 Price in India

Apple HomePod mini 2 is priced at Rs. 18,900 in India, and it is now available in more than 23 other global markets. Customers in India can purchase the smart speaker through Apple's online store and retail stores. It is offered in Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Midnight shades.

EMI options start from Rs. 1,715 per month. HomePod mini 2 buyers get three months of Apple Music for new subscribers. Buyers can opt for AppleCare+ for accidental damage protection and technical support, available either as a monthly subscription starting at Rs. 199 or for Rs. 2,190.

HomePod mini 2 Specifications

The HomePod mini 2 has a compact spherical design. It features an acoustic mesh fabric and a flat, backlit touch surface with multi-coloured illumination. Its audio architecture includes a full-range driver and dual passive radiators. It can be paired with smart home accessories, including Apple Home Collection video doorbells and cameras, using Face Recognition.

The HomePod mini 2 supports Siri AI, and these enhanced capabilities will arrive in a future software update. Apple says the upgraded assistant will have better personal context understanding and power tasks like richer music discovery and access to even more apps. Users can control it through voice commands.

Apple's HomePod mini 2 supports multi-room audio with AirPlay, stereo pairing, and surround sound when paired with an Apple TV 4K.

For connectivity, HomePod mini 2 has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, Thread networking, and an Ultra Wideband chip. It has built-in temperature and humidity sensors, Sound Recognition for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. It can be charged with a 20W power adapter.