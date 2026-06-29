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Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Reportedly Not Get a Disc Version After November Launch

GTA 6 is launching digital-only, with the physical version skipping discs in favour of a download code in the box.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2026 12:06 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Reportedly Not Get a Disc Version After November Launch

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are live on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

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Highlights
  • GTA 6 physical version will only come with a digital download code
  • Rockstar Games has not officially commented on skipping the disc version
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
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Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly not be getting a disc version anytime soon, despite claims of a planned physical release with the game on disc sometime after launch. Contrary to those claims, a new report says developer Rockstar Games has no plans to release GTA 6 on disc — “not at launch and not months after.”

Rockstar to Skip GTA 6 Disc Version 

GTA 6 was confirmed to be a digital-only release last week as pre-orders for the highly anticipated game went live across PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts. While there is a “physical” version, too, it will not come with discs, rather just a download code inside the box.

And it seems a proper physical release might not be on the cards at all. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rockstar is not planning to release a disc version of Grand Theft Auto 6, even months after the game's launch.

The information contradicts an official response from Rockstar Support to a user query about a disc version of GTA 6. Screenshot of the response surfaced online last week, sparking hopes for a proper physical release of the game at some point after launch. Rockstar Support said that the user would be able “acquire a physical copy during the following months.”

However, citing a source familiar with Rockstar's plans, THR said the support email had been misinterpreted by fans. The “physical copy” mentioned in the response reportedly referred to the confirmed physical version of the game that will come with a download code at launch. Additionally, “during the following months,” which has been interpreted as months following the launch of GTA 6, merely refers to the months leading up to the GTA 6 launch.

Aside from the support email, a claim from a retail insider last week, too, pointed to a disc version of GTA 6 coming weeks after the game's launch. The insider said that the digital code in the box version of GTA 6 would only be sold at launch in November, followed by a proper physical release with the game disc in the box in December before Christmas.

The new report, however, rules out a disc version of the game even months after launch. Rockstar could at some point release disc versions to coincide with GTA 6's eventual launch on PC or next-gen consoles. At the moment, the game does not have a PC release date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is available to pre-order digitally and across participating retails for the code-in-box physical version. The Standard edition is priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate edition costs $99.99.

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Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6 Disc Version, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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