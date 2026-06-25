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Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Not Getting a Disc Version at Launch, Rockstar Confirms

GTA 6 physical edition will come with a digital download code in the box.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 June 2026 12:24 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Not Getting a Disc Version at Launch, Rockstar Confirms

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are now live

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026
  • The game is available in Standard and Ultimate editions
  • GTA 6 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the Standard edition in India
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Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are now live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts. The game is available in Standard and Ultimate editions, priced at $79.99 and $99.99, respectively. But even though GTA 6 is getting a physical release, there is no disc version of the game at launch. Rockstar Games confirmed Wednesday that physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 will not include a disc and instead come with a digital download code in the box.

Rumours of Rockstar skipping or delaying the physical version of GTA 6 surfaced earlier this year, claiming the studio was cautious about possible early leaks that may happen in case of a disc edition retailing at launch. In response to the leak, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the company wasn't planning to delay the game's physical release.

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Turns out that Zelnick's statement was only partially true. Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed getting a physical release alongside the digital version on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts. But the physical copy of the game will not come with discs, Rockstar confirmed Wednesday.

Instead, buyers will get a download code inside the box that they can then redeem on PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, depending on which platform they bought the game for. Essentially, you're only getting a digital copy of the game inside a box.

GTA 6 Skips Disc Version at Launch

The news has upset game preservationists and purists who still prefer physical media. Rockstar is also facing considerable backlash for the move online, especially considering the Standard edition of the game costs $80. Paying above the $70 standard for a physical copy and not getting a disc in the box will justifiably leave buyers feeling shortchanged.

There are several likely reasons why Rockstar is skipping a disc version of the game at launch. Yes, one of them could be that the studio wants to avoid early leaks. A disc version of GTA 6 could very well leak ahead of launch, and since discs usually contain a full build of the game, GTA 6 would be accessible before its release date, leading to possible story leaks and spoilers. A digital download code in the box will essentially lock players out from accessing the game before the official release time.

Additionally, dropping a disc release at launch effectively kills the resale market. People won't be able to trade in or sell/buy the physical copy of GTA 6 second hand. Once redeemed, a digital code cannot be used again. But a disc is transferrable. You can buy it, own it, lend it to a friend, trade it in, or resell it at a lowered cost. But you won't be able to do that with GTA 6, at least not at launch. 

And there's very little incentive for Rockstar to release a disc version of the game. Digital sales now make up to 90 percent of game sales on consoles. With the number of physical edition buyers shrinking, publishers' priority has shifted towards digital sales. That's why we see inferior disc packaging today than before, when game discs used to come with folded posters, a game manual, and other items that made the box feel like an edition worth collecting.

VINTAGE VICE CITY PACK 02 gta 6

Pre-ordering GTA 6 will grant players the Vintage Vice City pack
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar still may put out a disc version of the game later, perhaps a few weeks or months after launch.

It's also unclear if the physical release of Grand Theft Auto 6 will come with any extra benefits like a world map. All Rockstar releases usually bundle a world map with the disc release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are now live on PlayStation Store. In India, due to regional pricing, the game is cheaper than it is in the US. The Standard edition is priced at Rs. 5,999 (just over $60) and the Ultimate edition is priced at Rs. 7,499 (just under $80). You can pre-order any edition of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series S/X and get the Vintage Vice City pack, which contains 80s themed outfits and vehicles.

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Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, GTA 6 Pre Order, GTA 6 Disc Version, GTA 6 Price
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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