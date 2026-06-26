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GTA 6 Is Skipping Disc Version at Launch, but Proper Physical Release Will Reportedly Follow in December

Rockstar has confirmed that the physical release of GTA 6 will not come with discs and instead include a download code in the box.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 June 2026 16:09 IST
GTA 6 Is Skipping Disc Version at Launch, but Proper Physical Release Will Reportedly Follow in December

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition will include bonus outfits, vehicles, weapons, and more

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6's physical edition will come with a download code
  • Rockstar has not yet confirmed a disc version of the game
  • GTA 6 pre-orders are now live on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
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Grand Theft Auto 6 is not getting a disc version at launch, Rockstar Games confirmed this week. The physical release of the game will only come with a digital download code in the box, the developer said. But a proper physical release with the game on disc may be on its way, as well. According to a retail insider, who previously reported that GTA 6's physical release could be delayed, Rockstar is planning to release a disc version of the game in December.

GTA 6 Disc Version Reportedly Coming in December

The information comes from Polish site PPE.pl, the same outlet that reported earlier this year that GTA 6's physical release might be delayed. As per the new report, citing retail insider Graczdari, the digital code in the box version of GTA 6 will only be sold at launch, followed by a proper physical release with game disc in box.

The disc version of the game will reportedly be available in December 2026, just weeks after Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on November 19, 2026. The report claimed that the disc version of GTA 6 would be available before Christmas.

Rockstar has not yet confirmed if a disc version of the game will be available at some point. In its pre-order announcement, the studio said that GTA 6's physical version will come with a download code in the box. While the studio did not provide a reason for skipping discs, the decision could have been taken to avoid early leaks and resale/ trade-ins of physical copies after launch.

GTA 6 digital pre-orders are now live on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, with Standard edition priced at $79.99 and Ultimate edition priced at $99.99. The Ultimate edition comes with additional outfits, vehicles, weapons, side-missions, activities, locations, and businesses that will not be accessible in the Standard version.

Rockstar has not yet released gameplay footage of GTA 6 and has not yet shared a third trailer for the game. The open world crime title will launch November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

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Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Disc Version, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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