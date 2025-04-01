Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Rockstar Not Revealing GTA 6 Release Date to Maintain 'Anticipation and Excitement', Says Take Two CEO

Rockstar Not Revealing GTA 6 Release Date to Maintain 'Anticipation and Excitement', Says Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 is on track to launch in Fall 2025, but Rockstar has not confirmed a release date yet.

Updated: 1 April 2025 13:17 IST
Rockstar Not Revealing GTA 6 Release Date to Maintain 'Anticipation and Excitement', Says Take-Two CEO

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature dual protagonists

Highlights
  • GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch in history
  • The game's first trailer was released in December 2023
  • GTA 6 is set in the fictional US state of Leonida inspired by Florida
Advertisement

Rockstar Games has been conspicuously silent on Grand Theft Auto 6 since the game was revealed with the first trailer in December 2023. GTA 6 is confirmed to launch in Fall 2025, but very few official details about the game are available as speculation about its release date grows. In the absence of marketing for GTA 6 ahead of launch, Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive has now explained the secrecy around the game, saying it wants to maintain “anticipation and excitement” for the release.

GTA 6 Details to Be Shared Closer to Launch

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said more official details about GTA 6 will be shared closer to the game's launch.

“The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I've ever seen for an entertainment property, and I've been around the block a few times, and I've been in every entertainment business there is. And we want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement,” Zelnick said when asked about the GTA 6's release date.

“We do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance, and we've found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation. We don't always get it exactly right, but that's what we're trying to do,” he added.

Zelnick's comment suggests Rockstar Games is intentionally withholding information about GTA 6 to drum up anticipation for the game. The studio released the first GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, following years of speculation, leaks and rumours. Fans, however, have been left waiting for a second trailer and confirmation on the game's release date.

Earlier this year, Zelnick said GTA 6 was on track to meet its Fall 2025 launch timeline. Speaking at Take-Two's third-quarter earnings call in February, he indicated the game would face no delays and launch as planned later this year.

“Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as Sid Meier's Civilization VII launched in Early Access today, with the official launch on February 11th , and we also plan to release Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the Fall, and Borderlands 4 before year-end,” Zelnick said at the time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X later this year. The game is set in Florida-inspired Leonida state, with the iconic Vice City returning to the series. GTA 6 will likely feature dual protagonists, as seen in the first trailer for the game, which focussed on Lucia, the female protagonist.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take Two, Strauss Zelnick
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits

Related Stories

Rockstar Not Revealing GTA 6 Release Date to Maintain 'Anticipation and Excitement', Says Take-Two CEO
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dolby Cinema is Coming to These Theatres in Six Indian Cities
  2. Apple Intelligence for iPhone Comes to India With iOS 18.4 Update
  3. Poco C71 India Launch Date, Design, Price Range, Key Features Confirmed
  4. Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t Launched With Massive Batteries
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Familiar Design
  6. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units
  7. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Apple Intelligence Comes to Apple Vision Pro With visionOS 2.4 Update
  9. Apple's Planned Health App Could Let You Chat With an AI Doctor
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A5 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 13T With Compact Form Factor Officially Teased to Launch Soon: Expected Specifications
  3. iOS 19 to Bring ‘Glassy’ Effects, Consistent User Interface Dynamics to iPhone: Mark Gurman
  4. OpenAI Expands GPT-4o-Powered Image Generation Feature in ChatGPT to All Users
  5. Qualcomm Schedules New Chipset Launch in China on April 2; May Announce Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  6. Poco C71 India Launch Set for April 4; Design, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  7. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Colour Options, Key Specifications Confirmed
  8. Apple Supplier Foxconn Reportedly Plans to Double iPhone Production in India This Year
  9. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Launch in April in Vietnam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »