Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits

Bitcoin is currently trading at $83,133 (roughly Rs. 71 lakh) on global exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 12:33 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The crypto market cap stands at $2.68 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,29,11,407 crore)

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Tron saw profits
  • Monero and Uniswap saw a hike in respective prices
  • Neo Coin and Ardor were among loss-making altcoins  
Bitcoin reflected small profits on both national as well as international exchanges on Tuesday, April 1. On global exchanges, the most expensive cryptocurrency registered a growth of 2.03 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is currently trading at $83,133 (roughly Rs. 71 lakh) on international exchanges. On Indian exchanges, meanwhile, Bitcoin clocked a two percent price hike to trade within the range of $85,992 (roughly Rs. 73.5 lakh) and $87,912 (roughly Rs. 75 lakh). The cryptocurrency market underwent a long period of volatility last month, owing to international tariff wars. Market analysts believe that the volatility is likely to continue.

Bitcoin is gaining momentum as institutional interest strengthens. Strategy's $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 16,239 crore) BTC purchase—its second largest in 2025—signals renewed confidence in the asset. Data by Santiment shows the withdrawal of 30,000 BTC from exchanges in a week, indicating accumulation by long-term holders. This could limit selling pressure and support trend reversal,” Edul Patel, the co-founder and CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Ether price went up by 1.82 percent over the last day to trade at $1,837 (roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh) on international exchanges. On Indian exchanges, ETH clocked a minor gain of under two percent to claim the pricing of $1,855 (roughly Rs. 1.58 lakh).

“Ethereum faces resistance near $1,850 (roughly Rs. 1.58 lakh). A break above this level could signal recovery. Volatility, however, is expected with upcoming macro events, including US employment data, Jerome Powell's speech, and inflation reports,” said Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed majority altcoins trading in gains on Tuesday.

These include Ripple, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin.

Tron, Chainlink, Avalanche, Litecoin, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, and Uniswap also managed to register small gains on Tuesday.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector surged by 1.37 percent over the last 24 hours, showed CoinMarketCap. At present, the total crypto market cap stands at $2.68 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,29,11,407 crore). Bitcoin's dominance on the market currently stands at 64 percent.

Several altcoins did reflect small but notable losses on Tuesday. These include Tether, Binance Coin, Stellar, and Litecoin alongside Near Protocol and Cronos.

Commenting on the market sentiment, Pi42 CEO Avinash Shekhar said, “Macro trends in the market indicate Bitcoin staying firm at the $82,000 (roughly Rs. 70 lakh) level. While ADA, TON, and TRX are likely to rise, USDT, SOL, and USDC are may see losses.” Shekhar further noted that altcoins are performing erratically – struggling to find a point of balance. He added that “the market volatility remains high, and short-term changes might persist as the traders react to macroeconomic changes and shifts in liquidity.”

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto.
Apple Planning to Upgrade Its Health App, Add an AI-Powered Doctor for Recommendations: Mark Gurman

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
