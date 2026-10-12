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Cyberleek Threatens to Leak Full Playable Build of GTA 6, Releases New 24-Minute Gameplay Clip

The leaker is demanding Rockstar release a disc version of GTA 6 and apologise publicly.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 October 2026 13:01 IST
Cyberleek Threatens to Leak Full Playable Build of GTA 6, Releases New 24-Minute Gameplay Clip

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Cyberleek claims it has access to a GTA 6 build that has the full story mode

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Highlights
  • Cyberleek has threatened to post more gameplay clips from GTA 6
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19
  • Rockstar called the leaks "heartbreaking" in August
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Grand Theft Auto 6 has yet again surfaced in leaks that show gameplay from the upcoming title. Cyberleek, the group behind the leaks, has now threatened to post an entire playable build of the game if developer Rockstar Games and its parent company do not back down from their decision to not release GTA 6 on discs.

The group leaked a tranche of gameplay clips from Grand Theft Auto 6 in August ahead of the release of the game's official extended look trailer on Netflix. The videos revealed gameplay details around carjacking, side activities, and more.

Now, Cyberleek is back, threatening to release a full build of the game. The group posted a message on its website, claiming it had a full playable build of the GTA 6's story mode, which they would post online as part of their cryptocurrency scheme.

“Here's the deal, nice and clean. CYBERLEEK hits 30 million marketcap, the build goes out — full story mode, played to the end, credits and all. Don't believe it has full story mode? Ask for what you want to see, and it gets provided,” the group posted on its website. Cyberleek's website has been blocked, but a mirror website shows the message, posted over the weekend.

Cyberleek demanded Take-Two release a physical disc version of GTA 6 and apologise publicly for its decision to launch the game digitally.

“Take-Two gets one way out: physical disks and a public apology. They can take it at any moment. Or they can gamble that CL is bluffing. Everyone knows which one they'll pick.”

New GTA 6 Leaked Clip

The threat came after Cyberleek leaked a 24-minute gameplay clip from Grand Theft Auto 6. The unauthorised footage, reshared by several accounts on X, contains cutscenes from the game, sparking concerns of spoilers before the official launch of the game.

Cyberleek is also hosting a poll on its website, asking users to buy its crypto coin and vote for the next gameplay clip they want leaked. The current poll promises leaking 4K footage of Lucia, one of GTA 6's two protagonists.

Rockstar Games and Take Two have not responded to the most recent leaks or the group's demands. In august, the studio addressed the leaks for the first time and called them “heartbreaking” for the GTA 6 development team. Rockstar also admitted that the final game experience could be affected by potential spoilers from the leaks.

Behind the scenes, Take-Two has been hard at work to identify the source of the leaks and track down Cyberleek. The company had served subpoenas to Microsoft, Discord, and other social platforms, petitioning the firms to divulge user data associated with accounts posting and sharing leaks online. It is clear that Take-Two has not yet been able to identify and stop the group behind the leaks.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19.

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Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Leaks, Cyberleek, Rockstar Games, Take Two, Grand Theft Auto 6
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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