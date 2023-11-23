Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GTA 6 Trailer Countdown: Rockstar Games Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of Release

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown: Rockstar Games Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of Release

The Rockstar logo has also changed, though players can still engage in multiplayer elements as normal.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 16:38 IST
GTA 6 Trailer Countdown: Rockstar Games Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of Release

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The last Grand Theft Auto title was released in 2013

Highlights
  • Social Club subscribers are now referred to as Rockstar Games members
  • GTA 6 trailer is slated to drop sometime in early December
  • GTA 6 will feature the franchise’s first female protagonist
Advertisement

Rockstar has removed the Social Club branding from its website, presumably in anticipation of GTA 6. As per the news account @videotechuk_ on Twitter, the publisher has replaced the nomenclature with simply ‘Rockstar Games' and scrapped any references to ‘Social Club members.' The online gaming service is also missing the old logo now, though players can still engage in multiplayer elements and accrue member-exclusive rewards from games like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. For now, it's unclear whether Rockstar would launch a new platform or simply update the existing application to usher in the new era, but traces of the branding still remain in-game.

“Most of the Social Club mentions are gone, completely. An end of an era,” the tweet reads, showing differences between the old and new info page, which now refers to subscribers as ‘Rockstar Games members.' People online have also noticed that the signature Rockstar logo, which used to be black and yellow is now black-and-white. Sam Houser, co-founder of the studio previously confirmed that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be out in early December, which also marks the 25th anniversary celebration for Rockstar. While it's generally expected that the trailer might drop during Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards 2023 on the 8th, the publisher has, in the past, avoided making announcements at third-party shows, instead releasing it on their official channels.

Rockstar has stayed utterly silent on any GTA 6 updates since revealing that it's under development in 2022, presumably set in a fictionalised version of Miami and featuring two protagonists. An earnings report from parent company Take-Two, however, suggests that the game is eyeing a release in the fiscal year 2025, which in this case, is a window that opens in April 2024. The studio also suffered a massive data leak of in-development gameplay footage that showed the lead characters — an unnamed man and a woman — engaging in a daytime heist at a local diner. Marking the first female lead in the franchise, the tale is reportedly inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, the real-life American criminal couple who went around robbing banks and stores in the country, amidst the Great Depression.

It's been 11 years since Grand Theft Auto V dropped on consoles, with Rockstar keeping it alive through minor performance upgrades for two generations and via GTA Online, the cash cow that offers near-endless multiplayer content for players. As of October, the game has sold 190 million copies worldwide, within which, a dataminer has now uncovered a string that points towards a sequel to Bully. The game has been long-rumoured to be in development, thanks to a leaked mocap casting call that mainly looked for teenagers — Rockstar never responded to the claims.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will probably release on the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series S/X first, before heading to PC — as seen with previous Rockstar entries.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: rockstar games, rockstar, rockstar social club, rockstar social club branding, grand theft auto, gta 6, gta 6 trailer, gta 6 trailer release window, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Feature to Download Publicly Posted Reels Now Available Globally

Related Stories

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown: Rockstar Games Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of Release
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pay Said to Charge Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions
  2. Realme GT 5 Pro Telephoto Camera Details Are Out: See Here
  3. Black Friday Sale on Tata Cliq: Best Deals on Earphones, Headphones
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  5. Realme 12 Series Tipped to Run on This Qualcomm Mobile Chipset
  6. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on BIS; Could Launch Soon
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Go Official
  10. Red Magic 9 Pro AnTuTu Score, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, RGB Fans Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. GTA 6 Trailer Countdown: Rockstar Games Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of Release
  3. Instagram Feature to Download Publicly Posted Reels Now Available Globally
  4. Oppo Reno 11 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, ColorOS 14 Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Granted Two Patents That Could Help Protect iPhone Screens From Snooping Eyes
  6. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70E Scheduled to Launch on November 29
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated January Launch
  8. Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone May Be Gone for Good With Face ID Set to Become the Standard: Report
  9. Call of Duty 2024 Is Reportedly a Black Ops Entry, Set During the Gulf War
  10. Google Pay Said to Begin Collecting Convenience Fee on Mobile Recharge Transactions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »