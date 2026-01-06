At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, AMD expanded its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused portfolio. The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker introduced several new processors for AI workloads, gaming, and developer-focused tasks. Among the newly unveiled products, the highlights are a new Ryzen 7 gaming CPU, the Ryzen AI 400 and Ryzen AI Pro 400 series processors, and the Ryzen AI Halo mini-PC for developers. The new chipsets can handle more complex as well as larger volumes of on-device AI performance. Additionally, the AMD ROCm 7.2 software update for Windows and Linux was also announced.

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D Desktop Processor

AMD introduced the new Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop processor targeting gamers. Calling it the “fastest gaming processor in the Ryzen 9000X3D lineup,” the company revealed that the gaming CPU will be available via original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators (SI), and retail partners, starting in the first quarter of 2026.

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D is built on Zen 5 architecture, featuring second-generation AMD 3D V-Cache technology. It also comes with a boost frequency of up to 5.6GHz and 104MB of total cache. The company claims the new CPU allows for smooth gameplay and multitasking across AAA gaming titles, streaming, and background applications. AMD also claims the new Ryzen 7 CPU offers up to 27 percent better gaming performance compared to the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K.

AMD Ryzen AI 400, AI Pro 400 Series

The chipmaker's AI tech stack witnessed an expansion with the Ryzen AI 400 series and Ryzen AI Pro 400 series chipsets. These are aimed at consumer and commercial Copilot+ PC-branded AI PCs. Both processors are built on the company's Zen 5 CPU architecture and powered by second-generation AMD XDNA 2 neural processing units (NPUs). These chips are designed to deliver up to 60 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI compute for tasks such as local model inference and AI-powered Windows experiences.

Both chipsets also feature 12 high-performance CPU cores and integrated AMD Radeon 800M series graphics. The company says the processors support faster memory speeds, multi-day battery life, and compute for AI workloads across a wide range of systems and form factors.

The Ryzen AI Pro 400 series is aimed at the company's enterprise customers. It is said to be built for modern IT environments and delivers higher performance without compromising security. It uses AMD Pro technologies for multilayered security, unified manageability, and long-term platform stability.

AMD said systems powered by Ryzen AI 400 and Ryzen AI Pro 400 series processors will be available via major OEMs, such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Gigabyte, and Lenovo, starting Q1 2026. Desktops powered by the Ryzen AI 400 series will be launched in the second quarter of the year.

AMD also announced Ryzen AI Max+ processors, intended for premium ultra-thin notebooks, small form-factor desktops and workstation-class systems. These chips combine high-performance AI compute with integrated desktop-class graphics, enabling more demanding workloads like content creation, 3D modelling and immersive gaming without offloading computation to external devices or the cloud.

Ryzen AI Halo Developer Platform

The chipmaker also introduced Ryzen AI Halo, a compact AI developer platform designed to accelerate on-device AI development workflows and local model execution. It is essentially an AMD-branded mini-PC which enables developers to build, test, and deploy AI models and applications.

Out of the box, the AMD Ryzen AI Halo features up to 128GB of unified memory, up to 60TFLOPS of AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics performance, and support for both Windows and Linux. It is also optimised for the latest ROCm software. It comes with pre-installed support for leading open-source models such as GPT-OSS, FLUX.2 and SDXL, along with tooling that simplifies experimentation and iteration. It will be available in Q2 2026.

In addition to hardware announcements, AMD revealed ROCm 7.2 software support for both Windows and Linux, extending its open compute ecosystem to cover the new Ryzen AI 400 Series processors. The update includes integration with popular AI development tools such as ComfyUI and an AI bundle in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, which the company said will help developers and end users deploy and run AI workloads more seamlessly.