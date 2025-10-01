Halo Studios to Host a "Deep Dive" on Halo Games in Development This Month

Halo Studios will host a panel at Halo World Championship later this month where it will “deep dive” into what's next for the franchise. The developer said in June that it would share an update on Halo games in development at HaloWC in October. The esports event will take place from October 24 to October 26 in Seattle, US.

In a new update on the Halo Waypoint website, Halo Studios confirmed its plans for a panel on the event's opening day on October 24.

“Back in June we let the community know that we'd be continuing the conversation from last year's HaloWC and the “A New Dawn” video and sharing more about what we've been working on,” the studio said. “Like last year we'll be on the Main Stage to talk about it but this year we've also got a “deep dive” panel planned for the Community Stage that you won't want to miss.”

The next wave of Halo games will be built in Unreal Engine 5

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Halo Studios

Multiple Halo Games in Development

The developer has been sharing a slow drip of updates over new Halo games in development over the past year. At Halo World Championship 2024, Halo Studios announced its rebranding from its previous name, 343 Industries. The developer also confirmed that multiple Halo games were in development in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

At the time, Halo Studios shared new Halo footage rendered in Unreal Engine 5 as part of a “Foundry” project that the studio said would serve as a foundation for future Halo titles. The footage was not from a Halo game in development at the studio.

In June this year, Halo Studios said it would be back with details on in-development Halo projects at HaloWC in October, where it would “continue the conversation”.

“Speculation is always fun, but if you want the official scoop on what Halo Studios has been working on, you won't want to miss this year's Halo World Championship,” the developer had said in its update.

There are no official details on the multiple Halo projects in development. However, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said at Xbox Games Showcase in June that 2026, which marks Xbox's 25th anniversary, would see the “return of a classic”, suggesting a remaster or a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved was in the works.

“As we think about bringing a new generation of players to these iconic franchises, I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day, and the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning,” Spencer had said during the show.

Gears of War: E-Day has already been confirmed and Microsoft announced Forza Horizon 6 for 2026 at Tokyo Game Show last week.