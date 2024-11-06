Hogwarts Legacy sequel will have narrative ties with the Harry Potter television series currently in the works at HBO, Warner Bros. has confirmed. The studio behind the game has been coordinating with the team working on the Max Original series based on the Wizarding World IP, David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, said in an interview published Tuesday. The Hogwarts Legacy sequel remains a “very big priority” for WB, Haddad said, echoing comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels in September.

Hogwarts Legacy Sequel to Have Ties With Harry Potter Series

Speaking to Variety, Haddad said that the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy motivated WB to lean heavily into the Harry Potter IP with the new HBO series, video games and merchandise. The executive confirmed that the Hogwarts Legacy sequel, currently in development, will have ties to the Harry Potter Max TV series. According to the report, Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has been “coordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements” in the game's sequel with narrative elements in the Harry Potter HBO series.

Haddad reiterated that the Hogwarts Legacy sequel was a “very big priority” for Warner Bros., as the first game signalled the potential of the franchise. “We have known for some time that fans are looking for more things in this world, and so we're spending a lot of time thinking about that,” Haddad told the publication. “The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy last year,” he added.

In September, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels had said that a direct sequel to Hogwarts Legacy was a major goal for the studio in the coming years. “Obviously, a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road,” Wiedenfels had reportedly said at the Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference at the time.

Hogwarts Legacy, an open world action-adventure title that tells an original story set in the world of Harry Potter, was a major success for Warner Bros. Games. The Variety report confirmed that the game had sold over 30 million copies as of October 2024. Hogwarts Legacy was the top-selling game of 2023, with 22 million copies sold by the end of the year.

The Harry Potter HBO TV series, announced last year, will be based on the seven Harry Potter books, ushering in a new era for the franchise. The series will reportedly run for ten consecutive years and will land on HBO in 2026.

The Hogwarts Legacy sequel, on the other hand, does not have a confirmed launch timeline. Warner Bros. Games has, however, continued to launch other games based on the Harry Potter IP. In September, the studio released Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a game focussed on the magical sport from the Wizarding World, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.