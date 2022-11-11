Technology News
  Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST

Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST

Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10, 2023, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 November 2022 15:38 IST
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST

Photo Credit: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy previously confirmed that Quidditch won't be playable in the game

Highlights
  • The showcase will be on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel
  • Avalanche Software’s Twitch account will also stream it
  • Currently, there is no word on the Nintendo Switch release date

Hogwarts Legacy is getting a gameplay showcase trailer tonight. Developer Avalanche Software has scheduled a YouTube premiere for 11:25pm IST/ 10am PT, promising a brand-new tour of the Hogwarts castle, alongside a deep dive into the character creation system, combat, and a first look at the general UI. The showcase will also be hosted on the official Avalanche Software Twitch channel, presented by community guest host “XpectoGo.” Originally set for a 2021 launch, Hogwarts Legacy underwent multiple delays before settling for a February 10, 2023 release date. It will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

The last time we saw a Hogwarts Legacy showcase was during PlayStation's September State of Play event, highlighting a console-exclusive quest, based on a shop set in the Hogsmeade village. The storyline will be available on the PS4 and PS5 versions, and adds a dungeon, a shopkeeper's cosmetic set, and the aforementioned Hogsmeade shop. The premise follows an eerie Madame Mason, eager to sell her store to the player character, at an irresistible offer. But, there's something amiss about her desire to sell, as the abode comes packaged with a creepy basement that leads to neverending hallways and living statues that hunt you down. In a blog post, Sony confirmed that finishing the quest rewards you with the shop in question, where you can “sell items and gear at rates better than anywhere else in-game.”

Later that same month, Avalanche Software quietly updated the FAQ section for Hogwarts Legacy, noting that the Quidditch sport will not be playable in the game. That said, broom traversal will be included, allowing players to take flight and explore the far ends of the magic-laden castle. A Quidditch pitch was included in an earlier trailer for the game, featuring what appeared to be the player character donned in the appropriate gear. While the developers have not confirmed a reason for this change, perhaps we would still be able to watch AI matches from the house Grandstands. At this point, we cannot be sure. Other modes of airborne traversal include magical beasts — hippogriffs and dragons — which can be tamed and ridden upon in Hogwarts Legacy.

Set in the 1800s, long before the Chosen One — Harry Potter — was born let alone stepped foot at the wizarding school, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open-world RPG that lets you create custom witches and wizards, and embark on a whimsical journey through the mystical castle and the surrounding, dense Forbidden Forest. You're presented with a deep set of upgrades and talents to aid in progression, whilst taking lessons to hone your skills in Herbology, Potions, Charms, and more. Last month, the Hogwarts Legacy Twitter handle dropped details on its Imperio curse, which canonically grants the spell-caster total control over their subject. In the game, however, the curse will temporarily force enemies to fight alongside you as allies. While under the spell's control, they take reduced damage, whereas, once it has lifted, you'll be able to eliminate them quickly, thanks to a debuff.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10, 2023, across all major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development, but there are no release details for the same.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: hogwarts legacy, hogwarts legacy gameplay, hogwarts legacy gameplay trailer, hogwarts legacy gameplay demo, hogwarts legacy release date, hogwarts legacy nintendo switch, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one, pc, wb games, avalanche software
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More

