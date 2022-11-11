Hogwarts Legacy is getting a gameplay showcase trailer tonight. Developer Avalanche Software has scheduled a YouTube premiere for 11:25pm IST/ 10am PT, promising a brand-new tour of the Hogwarts castle, alongside a deep dive into the character creation system, combat, and a first look at the general UI. The showcase will also be hosted on the official Avalanche Software Twitch channel, presented by community guest host “XpectoGo.” Originally set for a 2021 launch, Hogwarts Legacy underwent multiple delays before settling for a February 10, 2023 release date. It will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

The last time we saw a Hogwarts Legacy showcase was during PlayStation's September State of Play event, highlighting a console-exclusive quest, based on a shop set in the Hogsmeade village. The storyline will be available on the PS4 and PS5 versions, and adds a dungeon, a shopkeeper's cosmetic set, and the aforementioned Hogsmeade shop. The premise follows an eerie Madame Mason, eager to sell her store to the player character, at an irresistible offer. But, there's something amiss about her desire to sell, as the abode comes packaged with a creepy basement that leads to neverending hallways and living statues that hunt you down. In a blog post, Sony confirmed that finishing the quest rewards you with the shop in question, where you can “sell items and gear at rates better than anywhere else in-game.”

Your next adventure in the wizarding world is coming soon. On November 11th, experience a brand new look at #HogwartsLegacy during a gameplay showcase hosted on https://t.co/t4mVCPgVlo and https://t.co/LDoBiUGomX pic.twitter.com/beM2Bz68gZ — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) November 10, 2022

Later that same month, Avalanche Software quietly updated the FAQ section for Hogwarts Legacy, noting that the Quidditch sport will not be playable in the game. That said, broom traversal will be included, allowing players to take flight and explore the far ends of the magic-laden castle. A Quidditch pitch was included in an earlier trailer for the game, featuring what appeared to be the player character donned in the appropriate gear. While the developers have not confirmed a reason for this change, perhaps we would still be able to watch AI matches from the house Grandstands. At this point, we cannot be sure. Other modes of airborne traversal include magical beasts — hippogriffs and dragons — which can be tamed and ridden upon in Hogwarts Legacy.

Set in the 1800s, long before the Chosen One — Harry Potter — was born let alone stepped foot at the wizarding school, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open-world RPG that lets you create custom witches and wizards, and embark on a whimsical journey through the mystical castle and the surrounding, dense Forbidden Forest. You're presented with a deep set of upgrades and talents to aid in progression, whilst taking lessons to hone your skills in Herbology, Potions, Charms, and more. Last month, the Hogwarts Legacy Twitter handle dropped details on its Imperio curse, which canonically grants the spell-caster total control over their subject. In the game, however, the curse will temporarily force enemies to fight alongside you as allies. While under the spell's control, they take reduced damage, whereas, once it has lifted, you'll be able to eliminate them quickly, thanks to a debuff.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10, 2023, across all major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development, but there are no release details for the same.

