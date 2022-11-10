Technology News
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, All Kingdom Hearts Games Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2022

The free games will be available to play on PlayStation Plus, starting November 15.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 November 2022 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Skyrim Special Edition brings a trove of visual enhancements to the acclaimed RPG

  • PS Plus Classic will get five Ratchet & Clank games in November
  • FPS fans can try out Rainbow Six Siege for free, this month
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 included this month on PS Plus high tiers

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition is coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue this month. Starting November 15, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to the critically-acclaimed RPG, boasting a vast, fantasy open world, for you, the Dragonborn to explore, form alliances with citizens, and level-up skills by completing medieval-themed quests. That role-playing essence continues via the Kingdom Hearts series, whose entire saga drops this month on PlayStation's subscription service. Meanwhile, FPS fans can delve into Rainbow Six Siege, and partake in tactical 5v5 close-quarters combat, cycling between multiple operators, each equipped with a unique skill set.

Chorus has you take control of two protagonists, Nara and her sentient AI starfighter, Forsaken, as you hurtle into space and devastate hordes of enemy battleships. Ubisoft's second offering this month is Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which throws you into an open world called Auroa, to hunt down a rogue spec ops team through solo or co-op PvE with up to three friends. In a similar vein, we've got The Division 2, set in a near-future, ravaged Washington DC, as you attempt to liberate it from the destructive aftermath of a genetically engineered virus.

On the indie side, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe bring What Remains of Edith Finch, a first-person interactive game, where you search for clues regarding your family's history, and figure out the root of a deadly curse.

Those paying for the Rs. 849 PS Plus Deluxe membership can also add some classics to their library, including the acclaimed Ratchet & Clank games, going all the way up to the PS3 era.

PlayStation Plus: India Pricing for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

Sony unveiled the list on its PlayStation Blog, revealing all the new games available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in November. (PS Plus Deluxe is known as PS Plus Premium in select markets.) Last month's catalogue included AAA titles such as the ancient Greece-set Assassin's Creed Odyssey, horror title The Medium, and the newly-refined Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Definitive Edition.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium membership holders in November 2022.

Rounding off the Extra tier of new offerings are Roblox-like action shooter Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, the futuristic Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, and the high-octane hack-and-slash title Onee Chanbara Origin.

The blog post also mentions the PS Plus Classics Catalogue, exclusive to the PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Ratchet & Clank, Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked, and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction.

Previously, Sony unveiled the three free games arriving to all PS Plus subscribers this month. Until December 5, members of PS Plus Essential and the aforementioned higher-tier plans can add the souls-like Nioh 2, the entire Lego Harry Potter Collection, and atmospheric indie gem Heavenly Bodies to their library.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

playstation plus, ps plus, playstation, ps plus premium, ps plus extra, ps plus deluxe, playstation classics, sony, the eldeer scrolls v skyrim special edition, rainbow six siege, Kingdom Hearts HD 1 5 plus 2 5 remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2 8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, The Division 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Chorus, What Remains of Edith Finch, The Gardens Between, Earth Defense Force Iron Rain, Onee Chanbara Origin, Earth Defense Force World Broth
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
NASA Test Payload Launches Into Space Onboard US Satellite for Improved Weather Forecasting
Twitter Responsible for Creating Bots, Encouraged Them in Past, Says Koo CEO
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

