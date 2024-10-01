Technology News
Horizon Online Game Is Reportedly Guerrilla Games' Next Major Project

Back in 2022, Guerrilla Games had confirmed that they were working on a Horizon online game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 October 2024 13:38 IST
Horizon Online Game Is Reportedly Guerrilla Games' Next Major Project

Photo Credit: Sony/ Guerrilla Games

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is coming to PS5 and PC on October 31

  • Horizon Lego Adventures is a Lego-themed reimagining of Horizon Zero Dawn
  • A multiplayer Horizon title was first confirmed in 2022
  • Horizon Forbidden West received a story expansion in 2023
Guerrilla Games is gearing up to launch Lego Horizon Adventures, a Lego-themed reimagining of Horizon Zero Dawn. The action-adventure spin-off title comes out on PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch on November 14. The studio will also launch Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered later this month. But it might be much longer before we get a mainline Horizon title. Guerrilla Games' next major project is reportedly a multiplayer Horizon online title.

Guerrilla Games' Next Horizon Game

In a recent podcast appearance, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said that the studio won't be working on the single-player follow-up to 2022's Horizon Forbidden West as their next major release. “Horizon online is their next project, not whatever the third single-player game looks like. So, that one might be a ways off,” Schreier said on the latest episode of the Spawn Wave podcast that streamed Sunday. “A lot of people are working on that online project,” he added.

Back in 2022, Guerrilla Games had confirmed that they were working on a Horizon online game when they announced they were hiring for multiple projects in development. “A new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in Horizon's universe,” the studio had said in a post on X detailing open positions at the company. “Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylised look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together.”

Sony and its first-party studios have made a considerable push in the live service space, but the results have been a mixed bag. While Helldivers 2 was a massive hit, Concord, Sony's online hero shooter, was dead on arrival and was taken offline within two weeks of launch. Naughty Dog, one of Sony's most prestigious first-party studios, also cancelled its planned multiplayer title set in The Last of Us universe to focus on its next single-player project.

The latest information from Schreier, however, points out that the Horizon online title is still in the works and will be Guerrilla's next major release, despite no recent update from Sony and the studio. The PlayStation parent has not announced a launch timeline for the game, as well.

Last month at Sony's State of Play showcase, Guerrilla confirmed that it was remastering Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5 and PC, bringing up the game's visuals to the standard of its sequel. Horizon Zerto Dawn Remastered will launch on PS5 and PC on October 31.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

