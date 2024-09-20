Technology News
English Edition
  Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for September 24

Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for September 24

The company revealed the PS5 Pro on September 10.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 September 2024 15:35 IST
Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for September 24

Photo Credit: Sony

The last State of Play broadcast was held in May

Highlights
  • Sony is tipped to announce another remaster alongside Horizon Zero Dawn
  • State of Play will likely feature updates on third-party studio games
  • The PS5 Pro will launch in select markets on November 7
Sony could be gearing up for a State of Play livestream in September. According to a reliable industry insider, the PlayStation parent could present some of its upcoming games at the showcase. The company last held a State of Play broadcast in May, where it provided updates on upcoming releases. Sony held a PlayStation technical presentation earlier this month to announce the PlayStation 5 Pro.

State of Play Expected in September

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, in the latest episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast on Wednesday, said that the next State of Play presentation was “almost certainly” happening on September 24. The update lines up with his earlier claims, when he said that Sony was preparing a State of Play livestream for September.

Sony has not announced its plans for a broadcast, but the company is expected to reveal a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn in the coming weeks after the game surfaced on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website. The company was first rumoured to be working on Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered in 2022.

According to Grubb, the company could also announce a separate remaster project for one of its games at the State of Play livestream. The presentation will likely also feature updates on upcoming titles from third-party studios.

On September 10, Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro and detailed the features and upgrades packed in the new console in a technical presentation. The PS5 Pro will be available to pre-order from September 26, before launching in select markets on November 7.

Earlier this week, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for PS5 and PC platforms was spotted on the ESRB website. The remaster is said to feature better lighting and textures, improved animations, suite of accessibility features and other quality-of-life improvements.

Sony has faced criticism in recent times over its strategy to release several remasters and remakes of its existing games. The company has launched or announced remasters or remakes of relatively new games like The Last of Us, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part II and Until Dawn.

Sony, State of Play, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, PS5, PS5 Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Goes on Sale in China; Lack of Availability Reportedly Disappoints Customers

Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for September 24
