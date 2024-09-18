Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Has Been Rated by ESRB for PS5, PC

A remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn has reportedly been in development for some time now, and now the game appears to have been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Sony has not yet officially confirmed the remastered version of the game. A PC port of the game, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, was released in 2020, three years after the action-adventure title originally released on PS4.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered rated by ESRB

A new ESRB listing (as spotted by VGC) for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has surfaced online. According to the listing, the game will launch on PlayStation 5 and PC. No other details about the remaster are yet available.

Neither Sony nor developer Guerrilla Games have yet confirmed the remastered version of the game, or its launch timeline. The ESRB listing, however, suggests the game is on its way. Sony has greenlit several remasters and remakes for its first-party games in recent years, including both a remaster and a remake of The Last of Us. Earlier this year, a remastered version of The Last of Us Part II was released on PS5 just three-and-a-half years after the game launched on PS4.

In 2022, reports claimed that a remastered version for Horizon Zero Dawn was under development. The remaster will reportedly feature improved lighting, overhauled textures, and better animations. The PS5 version of the action-adventure title will also reportedly get accessibility features and quality-of-life improvements, including different graphic modes that favour either graphical fidelity or performance.

It's worth noting that Horizon Zero Dawn has already received a patch that supports 60fps performance on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

A sequel to Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, was launched on PS4 and PS5 in 2022, with a PC port releasing earlier this year. Sony is also gearing up to launch Lego Horizon Adventures, a Lego-themed spin-off that retells the story of Horizon Zero Dawn, on PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.