OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC at the beginning of the year in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone company appears to be gearing up to unveil the OnePlus 13T with a compact form factor. OnePlus is yet to confirm its existence, but a new leak from China hints at the display and battery details of the phone. It is said to go official sometime in April. The phone is speculated to get a bigger battery than the OnePlus 13.

Prominent Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station shared details about an unannounced OnePlus phone on Weibo. It is said to come with a 6.3-inch display and a 6,200mAh battery. While the post does not explicitly mention the name of the smartphone, the comments of the post and previous leaks suggest that he is talking about the OnePlus 13T. It is said to launch in April this year.

For comparison, the standard OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 13T is expected to support up to 80W charging. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, has 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 13T is rumoured to debut as OnePlus 13 Mini in select markets. As per past leaks, it will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is likely to get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. OnePlus could pack an optical fingerprint sensor in the new model instead of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 Price, Specifications

The OnePlus 13 starts at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. The OnePlus 13 runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It packs up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The phone has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+ IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance.

