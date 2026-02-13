Prepare to become the "Baba Yaga". A John Wick game is in development at Saber Interactive, the studio announced at Sony's State of Play broadcast on Thursday. Based on Lionsgate's John Wick films, the game will be a single-player third-person action game where players will experience a chapter in the life of the iconic assassin played by Keanu Reeves, Saber confirmed. The triple-A title is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

The yet untitled John Wick game will feature the franchise's trademark visceral and fast-paced “gun-fu” fighting style, Saber said in its announcement. Crucially, both John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves are involved in the game's production.

Reeves, who has already left his mark on gaming with his iconic take on Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, will reprise his role as Wick in the game, lending his likeness and voice to the character. In the fims' story canon, Reeves was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 4. As Saber said in its announcement: “Yeah. We're thinking he's back.”

John Wick Game Story, Setting

Saber said the game will be “tailored for mature audiences,” suggesting the game will follow along the violent lines of the film franchise. The developer said it would reveal the official title, release date, and details on the game's story and setting at a later date. However, Saber's post on X suggests the game will serve as a prequel story set before the events of the first John Wick film.

“Before the car. Before the dog. Before he became the Baba Yaga,” the studio said on X. In the PlayStation Blog post about the game, Saber said its next project “takes place during a specific period within the John Wick timeline and contributes to the expansive and rich lore of the franchise.” Stahelski and Lionsgate are collaborating with Saber to craft the story of the game.

The new untitled John Wick game will feature an original narrative set in the John Wick timeline years before the Impossible Task, Saber said on its website. “It will expand on the franchise's lore during that time with familiar characters fans already know and love, as well as compelling new ones created specifically for this production,” the studio added.

The John Wick game will feature "gun-fu" action combat

John Wick Game 'Gun-Fu' Combat

The John Wick game will feature cinematic “gun-fu” combat, blending third-person shooter and hand-to-hand martial arts combat.

“The style of fighting will feel like an authentic John Wick action scene taken straight from the films,” game director Jesus Iglesias said in the PlayStation Blog announcement. “Everything is designed to faithfully mimic the movie experience in a meaningful, fully playable way. In order to achieve that, we are developing a distinct combat system from the ground up to ensure we stay credible to the iconic style of John Wick.”

“We are collaborating closely with Saber's dedicated team to develop a game that captures the unparalleled action, brand-defining fight choreography, immersive world-building, and authenticity of the films,” Jenefer Brown, president of global products & experiences at Lionsgate said in a statement.

The John Wick game will feature atmospheric, neon-lit environments

The game will also feature immersive, neon-lit neo-noir environments and driving experiences, with Saber calling it the “ultimate John Wick gaming experience”.

The studio also revealed a trailer for the game, featuring a cinematic introduction followed by gameplay footage captured on the PS5. The trailer showed Reeves as Wick, taking on waves of enemies while showing off slick “gun-fu” moves.

The untitled John Wick game will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.