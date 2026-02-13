Sony WF-1000XM6 was launched in the global markets on Thursday. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the Japanese tech giant arrive as the successor to the WF-1000XM5, promising several upgrades under the hood. It is claimed to offer up to 25 percent better active noise cancellation (ANC) compared to its predecessor, courtesy of four microphones. The Sony WF-1000XM6 are claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life under typical use.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Price in India, Availability

Sony WF-1000XM5 price is set at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 35,500) in the US. They are available for purchase via Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorised dealers in Platinum Silver and Black colour options.

There's currently no word from the company on when these earphones will be launched in India.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Features, Specifications

The Sony WF-1000XM6 are powered by dual processors, including QN3e for enhanced DAC amplifier performance and Integrated Processor V2 that supports 32-bit processing, compared to 24-bit on the previous model. The company has introduced a newly developed driver unit featuring a revamped diaphragm design to produce deep bass and extended high frequencies.

Additionally, the TWS earphones support Hi-Res Audio Wireless, DSEE Extreme,6 360 Reality Audio compatibility, and a 10 Band EQ customizable in the Sony Sound Connect app. There is headtracking support and background music effect, too.

With the Sony WF-1000XM6, the tech giant promises up to 25 percent improved ANC compared to the WF-1000XM5, with a particular emphasis on the mid-to-high frequency range. The TWS earphones are equipped with the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3e, which, along with four new microphones, offers superior noise reduction

For improved calls, the WF-1000XM6 have two microphones and a bone conduction sensor on each side. They leverage an AI beamforming noise-reduction algorithm to capture the user's voice with precision, even in noisy environments. The earbuds themselves are said to be redesigned to “follow the natural curves of a person's inner ear”. Sony claims the new model is 11 precent slimmer than the previous one.

The new Sony TWS earphones carry all of the features offered on the WF-1000XM5, including Auto Play, Adaptive Sound Control, and Quick Access. Apart from this, there is support for Gemini, offering hands-free voice assistance. Users can use Gemini Live to have free-flowing conversations with the assistant.

On the connectivity front, the WF-1000XM6 are said to leverage advanced algorithms and one and a half times larger antennas than the previous model for more stability. They also offer support for Bluetooth LE Audio for low-latency output.

Battery life remains unchanged. Sony claims that the WF-100XM5 earphones offer up to 12 hours of battery life with general usage, which drops to 8 hours with ANC enabled. They can be charged with a USB Type-C cable or wirelessly.

The Sony WF-1000XM6 have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The charging case measures 61.6 x 41.1 x 26.5 mm and tips the scales at 47g.