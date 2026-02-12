Technology News
Lava Yuva Star 3 has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 17:09 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva Star 3 launched in two colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Yuva Star 3 runs on Android 15 Go Edition
  • Lava Yuva Star 3 has an AI-backed rear camera unit
  • It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera
Lava Yuva Star 3 was launched in India on Thursday. The new Lava Yuva series handset comes in two different colour options with a Unisoc SC9863A chipset under the hood. The Lava Yuva Star 3 is a budget smartphone, and it features a 6.75-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The Lava Yuva Star 3 arrives as a successor tothe Lava Yuva Star 2, which was launched in India in May last year.

Lava Yuva Star 3 Price in India

Lava Yuva Star 3 India price has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Indus Black and Siachen White colour options. The handset is confirmed to go on sale via the offline retail stores in the country from March. 

The company says it offers a one-year warranty and doorstep after-sales service for the Lava Yuva Star 3. 

Lava Yuva Star 3 Specifications

The dual SIM Lava Yuva Star 3 runs on Android 15 Go Edition and features a 6.75-inch HD+ (720X1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 8GB via the virtual RAM feature by utilising unused storage.

For optics, the Lava Yuva Star 3 has an AI-backed rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options on the Lava Yuva Star 3 include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It has side mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Lava Yuva Start 3 carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of talk time and up to 340 hours of standby time on a single charge. It measures 164.9x76.1x8.5mm and weighs 193.7g

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15 Go Edition
Comments

Further reading: Lava Yuva Star 3, Lava Yuva Star 3 Price in India, Lava Yuva Star 3 Specifications, Lava Yuva Star 3 Camera, Lava
Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) 75-Inch Smart TV India Launch Date Announced: What We Know So Far
Nike Domain 3 Cricket Footwear Launched in India With React Foam and Stability-Focused Design
