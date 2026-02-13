Technology News
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Design Teased Ahead of February 26 Global Launch Event

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro was launched in China in November 2025, and it is set to make its global debut in Madrid later this month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 13 February 2026 10:50 IST
Huawei Mate 80 Pro Design Teased Ahead of February 26 Global Launch Event

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 80 Pro sports a Dual Space Ring design

Highlights
  • Huawei’s Madrid event will also introduce new watches, earbuds, tablet
  • The phone carries an IP68 and IP69-rated dust and water resistant build
  • It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging
Huawei has teased the design of the Mate 80 Pro ahead of its upcoming international launch. The company shared official visuals highlighting the new Dual Space Ring rear design, which is expected to remain consistent with the model already available in China. Notably, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro first launched in the Chinese market in November 2025, and Huawei is now preparing to bring the device to global audiences as part of its next major product event.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Global Variant Design Teased

In a recent post on X, the company highlighted the new Dual Space Ring design of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro, which appears to be identical to the Chinese variant of the same handset, which was launched last November. The handset features a large circular rear camera module with Huawei's XMAGE branding, surrounded by a glossy black ring.

A second, subtler circular imprint sits below the rear camera module. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is shown in a champagne-gold finish, which was dubbed Dawn Gold (translated from Chinese) in China. The front includes a near edge-to-edge display with slim bezels and a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera and other sensors.

In China, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro runs on HarmonyOS 6.0 and features a 6.75-inch LTPO AMOLED display with second-generation Kunlun Glass protection, powered by the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset. The phone has an IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant build and a 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging, 80W wireless fast charging, and 18W wired reverse charging.

For optics, Huawei Mate 80 Pro has a 50-megapixel RYYB main sensor with a variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel macro telephoto camera, and a second-generation Red Maple primary colour camera, while on the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera paired with a 3D depth-sensing camera for face recognition.

Huawei's Upcoming Product Launch Event

Huawei has confirmed to officially unveil the Mate 80 Pro globally at its Innovative Product Launch event in Madrid, Spain, on February 26. The event will also introduce several other devices, including the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2, developed with marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge's team, and the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 with an upgraded golf mode.

The company is also said to announce the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 earbuds, the Band 11 Series wearables, and the MatePad Mini tablet globally alongside the Huawei Mate 80 Pro.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro

Huawei Mate 80 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4.3
Resolution 1280x2832 pixels
Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Compatible OS HarmonyOS, Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Mate 80 Pro, Huawei Watch GT Runner 2, Huawei Watch Ultimate 2, Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5, Huawei Band 11 Series, Huawei MatePad Mini, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony Shadow Drops Action-Platformer God of War Sons of Sparta, Reveals God of War Greek Trilogy Remake
Apple Borivali to Open on February 26 as Sixth Apple Store in India

