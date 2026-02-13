Huawei Mate 80 Pro Design Teased Ahead of February 26 Global Launch Event

Huawei has teased the design of the Mate 80 Pro ahead of its upcoming international launch. The company shared official visuals highlighting the new Dual Space Ring rear design, which is expected to remain consistent with the model already available in China. Notably, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro first launched in the Chinese market in November 2025, and Huawei is now preparing to bring the device to global audiences as part of its next major product event.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro Global Variant Design Teased

In a recent post on X, the company highlighted the new Dual Space Ring design of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro, which appears to be identical to the Chinese variant of the same handset, which was launched last November. The handset features a large circular rear camera module with Huawei's XMAGE branding, surrounded by a glossy black ring.

A second, subtler circular imprint sits below the rear camera module. The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is shown in a champagne-gold finish, which was dubbed Dawn Gold (translated from Chinese) in China. The front includes a near edge-to-edge display with slim bezels and a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera and other sensors.

In China, the Huawei Mate 80 Pro runs on HarmonyOS 6.0 and features a 6.75-inch LTPO AMOLED display with second-generation Kunlun Glass protection, powered by the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset. The phone has an IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant build and a 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging, 80W wireless fast charging, and 18W wired reverse charging.

For optics, Huawei Mate 80 Pro has a 50-megapixel RYYB main sensor with a variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel macro telephoto camera, and a second-generation Red Maple primary colour camera, while on the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera paired with a 3D depth-sensing camera for face recognition.

Huawei's Upcoming Product Launch Event

Huawei has confirmed to officially unveil the Mate 80 Pro globally at its Innovative Product Launch event in Madrid, Spain, on February 26. The event will also introduce several other devices, including the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2, developed with marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge's team, and the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 with an upgraded golf mode.

The company is also said to announce the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 earbuds, the Band 11 Series wearables, and the MatePad Mini tablet globally alongside the Huawei Mate 80 Pro.