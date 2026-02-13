Apple has revealed the opening date of its second brick-and-mortar store in Mumbai, and the company revealed the barricade of the upcoming Apple Borivali store on Friday. It will become the company's sixth physical store in the country. Apple's first official retail store in India, Apple BKC, opened in August 2023 at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai. The iPhone maker recently opened Apple Noida at the DLF Mall of India, its fifth store in the country. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirms plans for additional stores when the company reported record revenue for the December quarter.

Apple Expands India Retail Presence With New Borivali Store Opening Soon

Apple announced on Friday that it will open its second store in Mumbai, Apple Borivali, on February 26. The store will be at the Sky City Mall in Borivali, which is located off the Western Express Highway. The new retail location will be open to customers at 1pm IST, as the company expands its retail presence in the city three years after it opened Apple BKC in 2023.

Apple said the Borivali store will offer product sales, in-store pickup options, and support services through the Genius Bar. According to the website, the store will also host Today at Apple sessions for customers to learn more about Apple devices and features. Apple will provide one-to-one shopping assistance through specialists, including support for business customers.

Aside from the two stores in Mumbai, the iPhone maker's other physical stores in the country include Apple Saket, Apple Hebbal, Apple Noida, and Apple Koregaon Park.

A recent report suggested that Apple may open a new retail store in Hyderabad as part of its ongoing expansion in India. The company has listed several senior hiring roles, such as Manager, Senior Manager, and Store Leader, for its Apple Retail division in the city. The company has yet to announce an official opening date or location, but the recruitment process indicates preparations are in progress. If confirmed, it would be the company's first store in Hyderabad.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also reportedly planning a 20,000 sq ft corporate office in Chennai at DLF CyberCity, Porur, marking a shift beyond manufacturing as the new Global Capability Centre is expected to manage key global operations, supported by strong infrastructure and connectivity.