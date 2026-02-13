Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to make its global debut at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event of the year, along with the purported Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 models. Recently, the prices of the three smartphones in the European market surfaced online, along with their colour options. Now, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 in South Korea have also leaked, hinting that the three models will cost significantly more in the country, when compared with last year's Galaxy S25 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price (Expected)

South Korea-based ETNews reports that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch with a price tag of about KRW 1.8 million (about Rs. 1,13,000) for the base 256GB storage variant, while its 512GB configuration could be priced at around KRW 2 million (roughly Rs. 1,26,000).

On the other hand, the Galaxy S26+ will reportedly cost about KRW 1.5 million (about Rs. 94,000) and about KRW 1.66 million (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) for the same configurations, respectively. Lastly, the Galaxy S26 is expected to be priced at about KRW 1.3 million (about Rs. 82,000) and about KRW 1.46 million (roughly Rs. 92,000), respectively.

If this is true, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones will be launched at significantly higher prices in the country than their predecessors. While the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will reportedly witness a price hike of about KRW 99,000 (about Rs. 6,300) over the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra model could see an increase of KRW 98,600 (roughly Rs. 6,200) over the launch price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The South Korean tech giant reportedly decided to launch the Galaxy S26 series with a higher price tag to counter the increasing prices of smartphone storage and memory components, specifically DRAM and NAND. This is said to be the first price hike that Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series is witnessing in South Korea in three years.

This comes soon after the prices of the three models in Europe surfaced online. The standard model is said to be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,700) for the base variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra could cost EUR 1,269 (roughly Rs. 1,36,800) and EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,58,400), respectively. The handsets will reportedly be offered in white, blue, black, and purple colour options.