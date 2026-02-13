Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 might feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing of the phones
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to make its global debut at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event of the year, along with the purported Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 models. Recently, the prices of the three smartphones in the European market surfaced online, along with their colour options. Now, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 in South Korea have also leaked, hinting that the three models will cost significantly more in the country, when compared with last year's Galaxy S25 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price (Expected)

South Korea-based ETNews reports that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch with a price tag of about KRW 1.8 million (about Rs. 1,13,000) for the base 256GB storage variant, while its 512GB configuration could be priced at around KRW 2 million (roughly Rs. 1,26,000).

On the other hand, the Galaxy S26+ will reportedly cost about KRW 1.5 million (about Rs. 94,000) and about KRW 1.66 million (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) for the same configurations, respectively. Lastly, the Galaxy S26 is expected to be priced at about KRW 1.3 million (about Rs. 82,000) and about KRW 1.46 million (roughly Rs. 92,000), respectively.

If this is true, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones will be launched at significantly higher prices in the country than their predecessors. While the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will reportedly witness a price hike of about KRW 99,000 (about Rs. 6,300) over the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra model could see an increase of KRW 98,600 (roughly Rs. 6,200) over the launch price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The South Korean tech giant reportedly decided to launch the Galaxy S26 series with a higher price tag to counter the increasing prices of smartphone storage and memory components, specifically DRAM and NAND. This is said to be the first price hike that Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series is witnessing in South Korea in three years.

This comes soon after the prices of the three models in Europe surfaced online. The standard model is said to be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,700) for the base variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra could cost EUR 1,269 (roughly Rs. 1,36,800) and EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,58,400), respectively. The handsets will reportedly be offered in white, blue, black, and purple colour options.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Borivali to Open on February 26 as Sixth Apple Store in India
A John Wick Single-Player Action Game Featuring Keanu Reeves Is in Development at Saber Interactive

