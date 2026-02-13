Infinix is gearing up to launch the upcoming Infinix Note 60 series of smartphones. The Chinese tech brand recently confirmed the launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro, and shortly after that, the purported Infinix Note 60 Ultra appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking database. The listing reveals the chipset powering the phone. The Infinix Note 60 Ultra will be Infinix's first smartphone designed in partnership with Italian design firm Pininfarina. It will offer two-way satellite communication. The Infinix Note 60 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera unit and a 7,000mAh battery.

Infinix Note 60 Ultra Listed on Geekbench

An upcoming Infinix smartphone was listed on the Geekbench database on February 12, under the model number Infinix X6877. This model number is speculated to be associated with the Infinix Note 60 Ultra. The listing shows that the handset has an octa core CPU with four cores operating at 2.10GHz, three cores at 3.0GHz, and a single core operating at 3.25GHz. These CPU speeds indicate that it has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The Infinix X6877 is shown with 12GB RAM. The company is expected to offer additional RAM options upon launch. The listing also reveals that it will run Android 16, likely with XOS 16 on top.

As you can see in the screenshot above, the Infinix Note 60 Ultra got a single core score of 1,609 and 6,762 in the multi core round. The scores and chipset indicate that it could be a mid-range offering.

Geekbench listing doesn't include any other details of the phone, but previous leaks have claimed that the Infinix Note 60 Ultra could come with 256GB and 512GB storage options. It is rumoured to feature an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 200-megapixel main camera. It is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 30W wireless charging support.

Infinix already confirmed the existence of the Note 60 Ultra model in December last year. This will be the first Infinix handset co-designed with Pininfarina. The Note 60 series is assured to offer satellite communication support. Select models in the upcoming lineup will run on Snapdragon chipsets.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to unveil the Note 60 Pro in select international markets like Nigeria. It is teased to launch with ah a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset, 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. Besides the Pro and Ultra models, the Note 60 series could also include a standard Note 60 model.

