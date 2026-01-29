Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the 2018 RPG from Warhorse Studios, seems to be getting an update for current-gen consoles. As per a PlayStation Store leak, the game's native PS5 version is on its way, featuring graphical updates and improved framerate. The leak suggests a PS5 and Xbox Series S/X version of the RPG is in the works. In addition to its PC version, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is currently only available on previous-gen consoles where the game's performance is locked at 30fps.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Current-Gen Version Leaked

The leak comes from the Kingdom Come: Deliverance's PlayStation Store page. A Reddit user spotted new text in the game's description on the storefront, that referred to a PS5 version and its accompanying enhancements.

The new text, which seems to have been updated on the PlayStation Store page ahead of schedule, has now been deleted. However, screenshots of the description section reveal that Warhorse Studios is readying an updated current-gen version of its RPG for the PS5 and presumable Xbox Series S/X consoles.

“(Re)discover Henry's saga, from the start,” the additional text reads, as per the screenshot shared on X. “Experience Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the iconic story-driven open-world RPG set in medieval Bohemia.”

An additional text paragraph, titled “Updated for PlayStation 5”, details the updates that will come with the PS5 version of the game.

“The PS5 version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance now features graphical updates including 4K resolution, improved framerate, high-resolution textures and many more. Medieval Bohemia has never been so beautiful.”

The text detailing the update now seems to have been rolled back from the PlayStation Store page. The page now only shows the game description and features.

Warhorse Studios has not yet officially announced a current-gen version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The RPG is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and is playable on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X via backwards compatibility. The performance of the game on consoles is locked to 30fps.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance released in 2018 and was ported to Nintendo Switch in 2024. The RPG follows the journey of Henry of Skalitz, the son of a blacksmith who goes on a quest for revenge when his village is destroyed.

The RPG received a sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, last year, which was highly acclaimed and won several year-end awards. KCD 2 was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025.