Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the acclaimed RPG from Warhorse Studios, has surpassed 5 million copies sold. The studio announced Thursday that the game had reached the sales milestone in its first year of release. KCD 2 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 4, 2025.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Sells 5 Million Copies

Embracer Group, the parent company the game's publisher, Deep Silver, confirmed in its third-quarter FY 2025-26 financial report that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sales had crossed 5 million units.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II delivered a standout quarter as the release of the third expansion Mysteria Ecclesiae, combined with marketing, influencers and seasonal promotions converted high demand into strong sales,” Embracer said in a statement.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II earned PC Gamer's Game of the Year and four nominations at The Game Awards. The game is also among the nominees for Foreign Game of the Year at the Swedish Game Awards 2026, the first event of its kind in Sweden. Furthermore, we are happy to announce that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has surpassed 5 million sold copies within its first year of release.”

The company said that the game had “performed well ahead of expectations”. For comparison, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has sold half as many copies as its predecessor in just one year. KCD 1, which released in 2018, has sold 10 million copies as of May 2025.

Five million Henrys are now adventuring in Bohemia! #KCD2 has officially reached this massive milestone and it is all thanks to you. Our community is growing every single day and we couldn't be more excited to have you with us. Thank you for making this journey unforgettable! pic.twitter.com/0RADDl3Gue — Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (@KingdomComeRPG) February 12, 2026

Developer Warhorse Studios thanked fans for their support on its social media channels and said the game's community was growing “every single day”.

“Bohemia now welcomes five million players, and we are incredibly proud to see #KCD2 reach this monumental milestone,” the studio said. This achievement belongs to everyone here at Warhorse Studios and our amazing community,” Warhorse said on X. “Thank you for being part of this journey and making this a reality!”

KCD 2 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 4, 2025 and sold over 1 million copies within 24 hours of release. The RPG crossed 3 million units sold in three months. One of the highest rated games of 2025, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was nominated in three categories at The Game Awards 2025, including the top prize of Game of the Year.