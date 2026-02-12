Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 5 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 5 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched on February 4, 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 February 2026 18:21 IST
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 5 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms

Photo Credit: Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 1 million copies within 24 hours of its launch

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was nominated for GotY at The Game Awards
  • The RPG is one of the highest rated games of 2025
  • Warhorse Studios thanked fans after KCD 2 reached the sales milestone
Advertisement

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the acclaimed RPG from Warhorse Studios, has surpassed 5 million copies sold. The studio announced Thursday that the game had reached the sales milestone in its first year of release. KCD 2 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 4, 2025.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Sells 5 Million Copies

Embracer Group, the parent company the game's publisher, Deep Silver, confirmed in its third-quarter FY 2025-26 financial report that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sales had crossed 5 million units.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II delivered a standout quarter as the release of the third expansion Mysteria Ecclesiae, combined with marketing, influencers and seasonal promotions converted high demand into strong sales,” Embracer said in a statement.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II earned PC Gamer's Game of the Year and four nominations at The Game Awards. The game is also among the nominees for Foreign Game of the Year at the Swedish Game Awards 2026, the first event of its kind in Sweden. Furthermore, we are happy to announce that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has surpassed 5 million sold copies within its first year of release.”

The company said that the game had “performed well ahead of expectations”. For comparison, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has sold half as many copies as its predecessor in just one year. KCD 1, which released in 2018, has sold 10 million copies as of May 2025.

Developer Warhorse Studios thanked fans for their support on its social media channels and said the game's community was growing “every single day”.

“Bohemia now welcomes five million players, and we are incredibly proud to see #KCD2 reach this monumental milestone,” the studio said. This achievement belongs to everyone here at Warhorse Studios and our amazing community,” Warhorse said on X. “Thank you for being part of this journey and making this a reality!”

KCD 2 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 4, 2025 and sold over 1 million copies within 24 hours of release. The RPG crossed 3 million units sold in three months. One of the highest rated games of 2025, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was nominated in three categories at The Game Awards 2025, including the top prize of Game of the Year.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, KCD 2, Warhorse Studios, Embracer Group
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Medical Dialogues Wins Google-Backed JournalismAI Innovation Challenge

Related Stories

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 5 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  3. HP Introduces Six New DeskJet All-in-One Printers in India: Price, Features
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Suggests Big Battery Upgrade Over the Find X8 Ultra
  5. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra India Price Leaked; May Rival Samsung, Apple
  6. Xiaomi 18, Vivo X500 Launch Timelines, Chip Details Leaked Ahead of Debut
  7. Lava Yuva Star 3 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  8. Qualcomm Hints That Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Feature a Snapdragon SoC
  9. These Brands Are Among the First to Bring Ads to ChatGPT
  10. Deep Research in ChatGPT Is Getting These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India Leaked; May Rival iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Models
  2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 5 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms
  3. Boys of Tommen OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch to This Upcoming Irish Romance Drama Online?
  4. Medical Dialogues Wins Google-Backed JournalismAI Innovation Challenge
  5. Ikkis Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Arun Khetarpal Biopic
  6. HP Launches New DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage, DeskJet Ink Advantage All-in-One Printers in India: Price, Features
  7. Nike Domain 3 Cricket Footwear Launched in India With React Foam and Stability-Focused Design
  8. Lava Yuva Star 3 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) 75-Inch Smart TV India Launch Date Announced: What We Know So Far
  10. Coinbase Launches New Wallets to Let AI Agents Access and Trade Cryptocurrency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »