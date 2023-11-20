Technology News
  The Last of Us Part II Remastered Confirmed by Naughty Dog, Will Include New Roguelike Survival Mode

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Confirmed by Naughty Dog, Will Include New Roguelike Survival Mode

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be coming to the PS5 on January 19, 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 15:48 IST
The Last of Us Part II Remastered Confirmed by Naughty Dog, Will Include New Roguelike Survival Mode

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will feature graphical improvements

Highlights
  • ‘No Return’ roguelike mode will feature distinct playable characters
  • Exiting owners of the game on PS4 will get the PS5 upgrade for $10
  • The remaster will also include cut content from the original game
The Last of Us Part II is being Remastered for the PlayStation 5, developers Naughty Dog have announced. The studio is promising a slew of technological improvements, new game modes, and other additions in a bid to make the remaster for a game, that came out on the PS4 in 2020, worth picking up on the PS5. Notably, the sequel to The Last of Us is playable on Sony's current-gen console via backwards compatibility and had already received a PS5 update in 2021 that added support for 60fps. The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be coming to the PS5 on January 19, 2024, Naughty Dog has confirmed.

After the remaster leaked on PlayStation Network, the Sony-owned studio announced the upcoming title in a blog, alongside an announcement trailer, on November 17, calling it the “definitive way to experience” the game. The biggest new addition to the remaster is a new roguelike survival mode called No Return, which lets players take on enemies in randomized encounters. In addition to series protagonists Joel and Ellie, the No Return mode will also bring new playable characters from the game, each with their distinct abilities and traits that suit specific playstyles. “Players will chart their own course on each run, choosing between various stealth and combat encounters that will pit you against a range of enemies, with unique twists that can add new, unexpected factors to any given encounter,” Naughty Dog said in the blog.

s20230504 T2R AnnounceTrailer Gameplay 4 wm 1 tlou part 2

The 'No Return' roguelike survival mode will include several playable characters
Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Each roguelike run in the No Return mode will let players decide rewards for each encounter and how to upgrade their characters. New characters and skins can be unlocked with progress in the mode.

The game is getting a visual upgrade, as well. The Last of Us Part II Remastered will get native 4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, and an Unlocked Framerate option for TVs that support variable refresh rate. The remaster will also include increased texture resolution, increased Level-of-Detail distances, improved shadow quality, animation sampling rate, and more, according to Naughty Dog. The game also promises improved immersion with faster load times and haptic feedback and adaptive triggers support on the DualSense controller.

The upcoming remaster will also pack in some cut content from the original game. Players will be able to explore a new set of unfinished ‘Lost Levels' in playable sequences that Naughty Dog says will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the game. Lost Levels will also include embedded developer commentary to provide context on the parts of the game that didn't make the cut.

Additionally, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will bring a Guitar Free Play mode that will let players show their musical talents across a variety of unlockable instruments. The mode will include different characters and a number of in-game locations to let players strum away wherever they want, with whomever they choose. The game will also feature an unlockable Speedrun Mode, bonus character and weapon skins and additions to the photo mode.

Pre-orders for The Last of Us Part II Remastered will begin December 5 for both standard edition and a new W.L.F. Edition, which includes a steelbook display case and other in-game trinkets. All existing owners of the original game on the PS4 will be provided a $10 (about Rs. 833) upgrade path for the remastered version on the PS5. Players will also be able to import their PS4 saves to TLOU Part 2 Remastered.

Previous leaks had hinted that Naughty Dog was working on a remaster for The Last of Us Part II, with a developer at the studio accidentally stating it in a LinkedIn post in October.

Naughty Dog also released The Last of Us Part I, a full remake of the original game from 2013, on the PS5 in September last year, carrying a $70 (Rs. 4,999 in India) price tag. The game was ported to PC earlier this year in March, launching with several performance and graphical issues.

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Story subverts expectations
  • Background score and sound design
  • Kills feel personal
  • Semblance of open world
  • Accessibility options
  • Bad
  • Might be too morbid for some
  • Skill tree reset is too game-y
  • Might need to buy again for PS5
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part II review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • On par with Part II, if not beyond
  • Centuries ahead of PS4 Pro version
  • Improved enemy AI behaviour
  • New Permadeath feature
  • Bad
  • Priced as a new PS5 game
  • No upgrade options for PS3, PS4 owners
  • No 4K at 60fps, or ray-tracing
  • No multiplayer
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part I review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Further reading: The Last of Us Part 2, The Last of Us, PS5, Naughty Dog, Sony, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Colour Options Tipped

