Lenovo has begun cancelling some pre-orders of its latest gaming handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go 2, owing to intense demand. The company said Friday that it won't be able to fulfill some pre-orders for the handheld placed directly on Lenovo.com. The update came after many customers faced delays in delivery last week. Lenovo initially tried to ship the delayed orders “as quickly as possible”, but later decided to cancel some of them.

In an update on its Reddit AMA on the Legion Go subreddit, Lenovo said Friday it was making more units of the Legion Go 2 available at retailers, but some pre-orders on its website will be cancelled.

“The good news is that more units are already on their way to major retailers globally, so you can expect to see availability in retail outlets and websites improving in the coming weeks,” Lenovo said.

“That said, we will need to cancel some pre-orders placed directly on Lenovo.com. We don't believe in holding onto customer payments for products we can't ship in a timely manner. As soon as our online inventory is replenished, Lenovo.com will show updated availability and ordering will reopen,” the company added.

“We know this is frustrating, and we're truly sorry for the inconvenience it caused, especially for our most passionate fans. The Legion Go Gen 2 was built with you in mind, and this experience has been an important lesson for us. We'll use this to improve and ensure a better process moving forward.”

Legion Go 2 Pre-Orders 'Substantially Exceeded' Projections

The cancellations come after Lenovo said in an earlier update on the same AMA post that pre-orders for the Legion Go 2 had “substantially exceeded” its projections, which led to “unforeseen” delays in delivery.

Several customers who had pre-purchased the handheld were complaining about delayed deliveries. Lenovo had said it was working with its teams worldwide to complete the orders.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 was introduced earlier this month at the IFA Berlin tech trade show. The handheld runs on AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip and sports an 8.8-inch OLED display.

Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Go 2 will officially get the Xbox full-screen experience, Microsoft's new gaming handheld interface, in spring 2026. However, Windows users have found a way to enable the Xbox mode on Windows-based handhelds early, before it officially debuts with the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. The Legion Go 2 is not yet available officially in India.