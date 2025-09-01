Technology News
  Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is expected to be unveiled at IFA Berlin later this week.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 September 2025 14:21 IST
Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 features a 1200p OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, as per the leak

Highlights
  • A Lenovo Legion Go 2 prototype was shown at CES 2025 in January
  • The Legion Go 2 features two USB Type-C ports, as per the leak
  • The handheld follows Lenovo Legion Go and Legion Go S
The Lenovo Legion Go 2 has fully leaked ahead of its planned reveal. The gaming handheld, which first showed up at CES 2025 in prototype form, will reportedly be unveiled at IFA Berlin later this week. The new leak, however, has detailed the Legion Go 2's features, specifications, and design before the official announcement. As expected, Lenovo's second-generation handheld will be powered by the AMD Ryzen Extreme Z2 chip.

The information comes from Evan Blass, who shared a trove of leaked marketing materials for the Lenovo Legion Go 2 on Monday. Blass, last week, had claimed that Lenovo was planning to reveal the handheld, alongside a wide range of devices, at the IFA trade show, which begins September 5. The leak includes several marketing images that show the design of the handheld, along with hardware specifications and features.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Design

The Legion Go 2 follows the same design language as the Lenovo Legion Go S, featuring curved sides as opposed to the Legion Go's boxier body. The handheld, however, shares detachable controllers, an OLED display and other features with its predecessor.

The device can be operated in ‘handheld mode', or in ‘console mode' with left and right controllers attached to form a single gamepad, just like the Nintendo Switch. Lenovo Legion Go's FPS mode returns, too, allowing players to use one of the controllers as a joystick to play shooting games.

legion go 2 1 legion go 2

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is expected to come with an 8.8-inch OLED panel
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Specifications

The Legion Go 2's specifications are in line with the expected details which surfaced when a prototype of the handheld was shown at CES 2025 in January. The device will be powered by up to AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset; a lower-end version with Ryzen Z2 will also be available, as per the leak.

The handheld will feature a 1200p OLED touchscreen with support for 144Hz variable refresh rate and HDR. The 16:10 display will go up to 500 nits of brightness. The leaked materials do not mention the screen size, but the handheld is expected to sport an 8.8-inch panel, larger than its predecessor's 8-inch screen.

legion go 2 rear1 legion go 2

The Legion Go 2 features enhanced rear buttons, the leak claims
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Legion Go 2 will support up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage that can be expanded with up to 2TB microSD card.

Port selection on the handheld includes two USB Type-C ports (one on the top, the other on the bottom side of the device — both USB 4.0 and capable of power delivery), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. The top side of the handheld includes vents, a fingerprint-enabled power button, volume buttons, and speakers.

As per the leak, the device will come with a bigger fan for cooling. Other key design features include an ergonomic design with ‘excimer coating' on controller grips, enhanced back keys design, and a kickstand at the back to support the device when playing in console and FPS modes.

legion go 2 top legion go 2

The power button on the Legion Go 2 features a fingerprint scanner, as per the leak
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Finally, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will come with a 74Whr battery that can be charged with a 65W adapter, according to the leak.

Lenovo will likely share details about the Legion Go 2's pricing and availability when it officially reveals the handheld at IFA Berlin, as previously reported.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Specifications Reportedly Listed on 3C Certification Site

