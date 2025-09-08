Lenovo Legion Go 2, the Windows-based gaming handheld announced last week at IFA Berlin, will get the new Xbox interface present on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally devices. The Legion Go 2 will be the first handheld outside Asus to come with the custom OS experience that aims to keep Windows operations in the background, Lenovo confirmed Friday after the revealing the device. The Xbox full-screen experience, announced alongside the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, will come to Lenovo's new handheld next year.

Xbox Full-Screen Experience on Legion Go 2

Lenovo told The Verge that the new Xbox interface will be available on the Legion Go 2 in spring 2026, when it's ready. Users will be able to manually switch the device, which will launch later this month with Windows 11, to Xbox full-screen experience.

The interface will first roll out with Asus' ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds when they launch on October 16, and will be later made available on Asus' ROG Ally and Ally X devices that launched in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Microsoft and Asus have previously confirmed that the Xbox full-screen experience will come to other Windows handhelds in 2026.

The Xbox full-screen experience will enable Windows handhelds to power on directly into the new interface. Microsoft says the experience is optimised specifically for handheld gaming and keeps Windows taskbar and other operations on hold for a lighter load.

Lenovo has previously also shipped handhelds with Valve's SteamOS. The company announced a SteamOS version of the Legion Go S at CES earlier this year, in addition to the Windows 11 version of the device. The Legion Go 2, however, is not getting a SteamOS version and runs Windows 11.

The Legion Go 2 was announced at the IFA Berlin tech trade show last week. The handheld brings considerable upgrades over the first-generation Legion Go, including the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, a bigger 8.8-inch OLED display, more memory, and a bigger battery.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and Asus will launch the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X handhelds with the Xbox full-screen experience next month in select countries, with more markets to follow.