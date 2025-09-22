Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Teased; Will Feature Dimensity 9500 Chipset, Up to 7,500mAh Battery

Oppo Find X9 Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Teased; Will Feature Dimensity 9500 Chipset, Up to 7,500mAh Battery

Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to ship with ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 14:21 IST
Oppo Find X9 Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Teased; Will Feature Dimensity 9500 Chipset, Up to 7,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to include Oppo's self-developed Trinity Engine

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series will launch in China in next month
  • Oppo’s Chief Product Officer teased the global launch of the lineup
  • Oppo Find X9 lineup will feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to launch in China in the third week of October. The company, via Weibo, has confirmed the launch date of the latest Find X series smartphones in the country on Monday. The brand has also opened pre-reservations for the Oppo Find X9 series via its official online store in China. The upcoming flagship lineup will be powered by the newly unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Additionally, the Find X9 series will be the first to debut with ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. The lineup is expected to include Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models. 

Oppo Find X9 Series Launch Date Announced

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 series will be launched in China on October 16. The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its official website in the country. It is teased to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handsets will come with ColorOS 16 pre-installed. The latest interface based on Android 16 will be released on October 15. 

Meanwhile, Oppo's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, has officially teased the global launch of the Find X9 series. While an exact release date for international markets hasn't been announced yet, the teaser confirms a broader rollout is in the pipeline.

The Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to ship with Oppo's self-developed Trinity Engine. The standard Oppo Find X9 model is teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery, while the Oppo Find X9 Pro is confirmed to debut with a 7,500mAh battery.

Like their predecessors, the Oppo Find X9 lineup will feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup. The Oppo Find X9 Pro model is already teased to feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 70mm focal length and f/2.1 aperture. The brand will offer the device with a Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo, Pete Lau
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh from Asus, HP, Lenovo, and More
iQOO 15 Design, New Colourways Revealed Ahead of October Launch

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Teased; Will Feature Dimensity 9500 Chipset, Up to 7,500mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can't Miss
  2. Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max Will Launch in China on This Date
  3. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals Today
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series Will Launch in China on This Date
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on These Smartphones
  7. Vivo X300 Series Will Make Its China Debut on October 13: All the Details
  8. iQOO 15 Design Revealed; Could Come in These New Colourways
  9. Get These Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India
  10. OnePlus 15 Will Come With ColorOS 16 in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Cancels Some Pre-Orders of Lenovo Legion Go 2, Says Demand 'Substantially Exceeded' Projections
  2. iQOO 15 Design, New Colourways Revealed Ahead of October Launch
  3. Oppo Find X9 Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Teased; Will Feature Dimensity 9500 Chipset, Up to 7,500mAh Battery
  4. OpenAI, Jony Ive Reportedly Developing AI Speakers and Smart Glasses on the Back of Apple’s Supply Chain
  5. HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup
  7. Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre-Register on Android
  8. Microsoft Raises Prices of Xbox Series S/X Consoles in the US Again
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Offer 'Private Display' Feature Spotted in One UI 8.5 Code
  10. Xiaomi 17 Design, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on September 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »