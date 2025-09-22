Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to launch in China in the third week of October. The company, via Weibo, has confirmed the launch date of the latest Find X series smartphones in the country on Monday. The brand has also opened pre-reservations for the Oppo Find X9 series via its official online store in China. The upcoming flagship lineup will be powered by the newly unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Additionally, the Find X9 series will be the first to debut with ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. The lineup is expected to include Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models.

Meanwhile, Oppo's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, has officially teased the global launch of the Find X9 series. While an exact release date for international markets hasn't been announced yet, the teaser confirms a broader rollout is in the pipeline.

Powered by the @MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and complemented by our self-developed Trinity Engine, our next flagship delivers groundbreaking performance and efficiency. Can't wait to share more soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/CQnyRRZIED — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 22, 2025

The Oppo Find X9 series is confirmed to ship with Oppo's self-developed Trinity Engine. The standard Oppo Find X9 model is teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery, while the Oppo Find X9 Pro is confirmed to debut with a 7,500mAh battery.

Like their predecessors, the Oppo Find X9 lineup will feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup. The Oppo Find X9 Pro model is already teased to feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 70mm focal length and f/2.1 aperture. The brand will offer the device with a Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit.