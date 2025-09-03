The 2025 edition of IFA Berlin is all set to kick off this week. Considered as one of Europe's premier consumer electronics trade shows, it will take place between September 5–9, and is expected to witness the introduction of several devices across categories from some of the world's leading brands. From concept devices to mass-market products, a lot is likely to be in store for visitors. With just days to go, several companies have already announced their product showcases on the sidelines of IFA Berlin 2025.

Reports suggest that HMD could introduce its Pulse 2 Pro handset, while Lenovo is tipped to announce the Legion Go 2 gaming handheld, among other products. Here are all of the expected announcements from IFA Berlin 2025.

Lenovo's Product Showcase

As per the rumours, Lenovo is gearing up to introduce a new concept laptop with a screen that flips between landscape and portrait modes. It is allegedly named “Project Pivo". Leaked renders reveal a laptop with a traditional display that can switch between horizontal and vertical orientations.

Lenovo has a habit of showing off concept devices at trade shows, some of which are precursors to shipping products -- a la the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 w/ rollable display -- while others will never see the light of day.



At next week's IFA/Innovation Week, that concept will be a… pic.twitter.com/PMIJdowgHG — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 28, 2025

The former is said to add extra vertical screen space for reading and coding purposes, while the latter may enable standard usage.

Apart from this, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 is expected to be showcased, powered by Steam OS. As per reports, the handheld gaming PC will share several features with its predecessor, including detachable controllers and an OLED screen.

A prototype was shown at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January, with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset, a 1200p OLED touchscreen with support for 144Hz variable refresh rate, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

Leaks suggest Lenovo also has plans to launch IdeaPad Plus and Yoga Tab tablets, ThinkPad P1 Gen 8, ThinkVision P40WD-40 monitor, LOQ Tower 26ADR10, and ThinkPad Thunderbolt 5 Smart Dock 7500 at IFA Berlin 2025.

Motorola Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06 Slated to Debut

Not just Lenovo, but brands under its umbrella are also slated to introduce new products. Lenovo-owned Motorola is said to launch the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, arriving as the latest addition to the Motorola Edge 60 family.

Apart from this, the Moto G06 and Moto G06 Power are also likely to make their debut. Both handsets are expected to share their internals apart from their battery, with the “Power” variant sporting a larger capacity.

Humane Mobile Devices' Pulse 2 Pro

Humane Mobile Devices, short for HMD, is rumoured to launch the Pulse 2 Pro smartphone at IFA Berlin 2025. It is anticipated to arrive as a successor to the HMD Pulse Pro, which was launched in April this year with a starting price of EUR 180 (Rs. 16,000).

Reports suggest that the handset could sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen. It may be powered by a Unosic T615 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The purported HMD Pulse 2 Pro could feature a 5,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Acer Global Conference

Acer has announced its global conference on the sidelines of the consumer electronics trade show. The company will unveil its “upcoming” products at IFA 2025, including Copilot+ PCs, AI PCs, and the latest monitors. However, specifics of what could be announced remain under wraps.

Hisense's RGB-MiniLED Upgrades

In July, Hisense introduced its 116-inch UX RGB-MiniLED TV. It is equipped with dedicated red, green and blue LEDs, enabling the TV to reach a peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits, along with other benefits.

The company now says that it will announce powerful hardware improvements and AI-driven software for the TV at IFA 2025. These upgrades will be aimed at bringing “fans closer to every moment of the game.”

Samsung's Newest Galaxy S25 Series Member

Samsung has announced a new Galaxy event prior to IFA 2025, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE as the latest member of its flagship Galaxy S25 lineup. Apart from this, several AI tablets could also debut. This includes the Galaxy Tab A10 Lite and possibly the Galaxy Tab S11 series.

Samsung will likely showcase its newest products at the annual trade show. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more coverage of IFA Berlin 2025, once it kicks off.