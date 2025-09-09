Technology News
Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam

Ethereum saw its price drop on Tuesday, while DOGE and SOL surged.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 12:56 IST
Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam

Photo Credit: Unsplash/TabTrader_com

Bitcoin was trading around $112,000 (roughly Rs. 98.7 lakh) while the price of ETH dipped.

  • Bitcoin consolidates near $112,000 with ETF inflow support
  • Dogecoin surges 7 percent while Solana climbs past $218
  • Fed policy cues and inflation revision guide sentiment
Crypto investors are trading with a watchful, wary mood on Tuesday. Bitcoin was priced at $112,044 (roughly Rs. 98.4 lakh) and Ethereum was at $4,313 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh), as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin's value has slightly risen due to fresh inflows, while Ethereum is under the hammer. Institutional flows are shifting dynamics, with no fresh macro triggers, traders stay range-bound, awaiting catalysts like inflation data or policy cues to drive the next leg of movement. On Indian crypto platforms, BTC trades near Rs. 98.5 lakh, with ETH at around Rs. 3.8 lakh. 

Traders Await Inflation Data as Altcoins Gain Momentum

Altcoins are showing strength amid rotation as Dogecoin (DOGE) surged about 7 percent to $0.23 (roughly Rs. 20), while Solana (SOL) is at $218 (roughly Rs. 19,220). XRP hovers at $2.99 (roughly Rs. 263), and Binance Coin (BNB) held firm at $879 (roughly Rs. 77,000). Markets are seeing selective strength as traders shift focus beyond BTC and Ethereum

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, says that Bitcoin's current consolidation below $112,000 reflects caution as “While the bulls have defended support near $107,000 admirably, the retest of $110,000 to $112,000 (roughly Rs. 96.9 lakh to Rs. 98.7 lakh) remains a critical battleground. A successful break above this zone could open the door to renewed upside [...] However, absent clear macro triggers or sustained momentum, BTC's path forward may remain range-bound in the near term.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted institutional rotation back to BTC as “Technically, Bitcoin is showing signs of stabilization with RSI near oversold levels (~40), indicating tentative optimism could emerge after recent softness [...] Nasdaq filed to list tokenised securities by Q3 2026, a major step toward integrating digital assets into traditional market infrastructure. Meanwhile, in Asia, HashKey announced a $500 million (roughly Rs. 44,075 crores) Digital Asset Treasury fund.”

CoinDCX Research Team observed that broader altcoins are leading while BTC consolidates: “Bitcoin is facing notable upward pressure [...] after reaching an intraday high at $112,500 [...] Ethereum slides below $4300, while Solana, Dogecoin, and BinanceCoin display strength. The top gainers include MYX Finance, with over a 230 percent rise, which has entered the top 50, followed by Worldcoin by over 52 percent and Virtuals Protocol by over 12 percent.”

Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, says traders are eyeing inflation figures: “While BTC showed signs of momentum, bulls could not sustain the buying pressure, leading to a consolidation. All eyes are now on the BLS inflation revision, which could influence the Fed's rate cut decision. A softer revision could trigger a short relief rally, pushing BTC above the $113,000 (roughly Rs. 99.5 lakh) resistance, with strong support at the $110,400 (roughly Rs. 97.2 lakh) mark.”

Bitcoin stays confined near $112,000 (roughly Rs. 98.7 lakh) amidst institutional ETF rotation. Ethereum is stabilising, while altcoins such as Dogecoin and Solana are gaining momentum. 

Traders are likely to be keeping a close watch on inflation data, US Fed cues, and regulatory developments. A push above $113,000 (roughly Rs. 99.5 lakh) could assist BTC in reclaiming bullish strength, or else a downward trend is likely to take over.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam
