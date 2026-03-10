Mardaani 3 is set to release on OTT following its theatrical run. The film is the third instalment in the Mardaani trilogy, a gritty cop drama that marks the return of Senior IPS Officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The plot revolves around a harrowing case involving the mysterious disappearance of 93 girls over three months. Shivani relentlessly pursues every piece of evidence to uncover the truth. Let's dive into when and where to watch the film, as well as its cast, crew, trailer, and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can see Mardaani 3 online on Netflix from March 27, 2026. They will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

Mardaani 3 features Shivani Shivaji Roy in action once again as she takes on a dense new case involving 93 kidnapped girls. Shivani tirelessly pursues every lead to reach the culprit, tracking them even when the trail goes cold. However, the more she digs, the deeper the conspiracy goes. She finds herself fighting against a powerful woman named Amma, who is the mastermind behind the trafficking ring. Amma is responsible for abducting these girls and selling them off.

Will Shivani be able to trace her, or will the mystery become even more entangled?

Cast and Crew

The crime thriller Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film features Rani Mukerji returning as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, alongside Janki Bodiwala as Constable Fatima Anwar. The primary antagonist, Amma, is portrayed by Mallika Prasad. The supporting cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap, Indraneel Bhattacharya, and Mikhail Yawalkar.

Reception

The story of Mardaani 3 was liked by critics, and it also collected Rs. 47.55 crores with a rating of 7.5 by IMDb. Reaching this milestone, the makers are also deciding to launch Mardaani 4.