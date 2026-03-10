Technology News
English Edition

Mardaani 3 Set for OTT Release Soon: What You Need to Know About Shivani Shivaji Roy’s Return

Mardaani 3 features Shivani Shivaji Roy in action once again as she takes on a dense new case involving 93 kidnapped girls.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2026 16:32 IST
Mardaani 3 Set for OTT Release Soon: What You Need to Know About Shivani Shivaji Roy’s Return

Photo Credit: YouTube/ YRF

Viewers can see Mardaani 3 online on Netflix from March 27, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mardaani 3 streams on Netflix from March 27, 2026
  • Rani Mukerji returns as IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy
  • The film collected ₹47.55 crore and received a 7.5 IMDb rating
Advertisement

Mardaani 3 is set to release on OTT following its theatrical run. The film is the third instalment in the Mardaani trilogy, a gritty cop drama that marks the return of Senior IPS Officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The plot revolves around a harrowing case involving the mysterious disappearance of 93 girls over three months. Shivani relentlessly pursues every piece of evidence to uncover the truth. Let's dive into when and where to watch the film, as well as its cast, crew, trailer, and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can see Mardaani 3 online on Netflix from March 27, 2026. They will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

Mardaani 3 features Shivani Shivaji Roy in action once again as she takes on a dense new case involving 93 kidnapped girls. Shivani tirelessly pursues every lead to reach the culprit, tracking them even when the trail goes cold. However, the more she digs, the deeper the conspiracy goes. She finds herself fighting against a powerful woman named Amma, who is the mastermind behind the trafficking ring. Amma is responsible for abducting these girls and selling them off.

Will Shivani be able to trace her, or will the mystery become even more entangled?

Cast and Crew

The crime thriller Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film features Rani Mukerji returning as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, alongside Janki Bodiwala as Constable Fatima Anwar. The primary antagonist, Amma, is portrayed by Mallika Prasad. The supporting cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap, Indraneel Bhattacharya, and Mikhail Yawalkar.

Reception

The story of Mardaani 3 was liked by critics, and it also collected Rs. 47.55 crores with a rating of 7.5 by IMDb. Reaching this milestone, the makers are also deciding to launch Mardaani 4.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IMDb, Netflix, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo K14x 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
Bhutan Moves Over $11 Million Worth of Bitcoin From Government Holdings, Arkham Data Shows

Related Stories

Mardaani 3 Set for OTT Release Soon: What You Need to Know About Shivani Shivaji Roy’s Return
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery
  3. Ravam: Sound of Soul Streaming on AhaVideo: What You Need to Know
  4. Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  5. Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy on OTT Soon
  6. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Jupiter Resumes Direct Motion This March as the Gas Giant Hits Peak Visibility for 2026 Skywatchers
  2. Samsung Testing 12,000mAh, 18,000mAh Batteries With Dual Cell and Triple Cell Designs, Leaked Reports Show
  3. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
  4. Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More
  5. Ravam: Sound of Soul Streaming on AhaVideo: What You Need to Know About This New Horror Thriller
  6. Thailand Targets Crypto Mule Accounts Linked to Scams, Illegal Transfers as Authorities Freeze 10,000 Wallets
  7. Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Real-Life Images Surface Online as Smartphone Arrives on BIS Database
  8. Microsoft’s New Copilot Cowork Can Take Actions and Autonomously Complete Tasks
  9. Mardaani 3 Set for OTT Release Soon: What You Need to Know About Shivani Shivaji Roy’s Return
  10. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »