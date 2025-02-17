Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says He's No Longer Trying to Move Players on Other Platforms to Xbox

Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says He's No Longer Trying to Move Players on Other Platforms to Xbox

Microsoft shifted to a multi-platform launch strategy in 2024 and since launched several of its games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 February 2025 16:34 IST
Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says He's No Longer Trying to Move Players on Other Platforms to Xbox

Photo Credit: Screenshot - Xbox On/ YouTube

Phil Spencer has said more Xbox games will release on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Highlights
  • Xbox games like Forza Horizon 5 are coming to PS5 this year
  • Phil Spencer said his focus was on building a business on rival platforms
  • Spencer, however, said it was important to invest in the Xbox platform
Advertisement

Xbox chief Phil Spencer isn't looking to persuade players on rival platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo to move to Xbox as Microsoft pivots to launching its exclusive games beyond its own console and PC. In a new wide-ranging interview, the Microsoft Gaming CEO said he was not trying to move players on other platforms to Xbox anymore and instead focussing on building a business there, echoing his earlier comments on Xbox's multi-platform business strategy.

Phil Spencer on Xbox Games on Other Platforms

Spencer spoke to Xbox Era ahead of last month's Developer Direct showcase and talked about Microsoft's decision to launch its first-party games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, Xbox hardware and more. The executive said it was important for Microsoft to invest on its own platform, but there would be players who stick with PlayStation or Nintendo because of their existing libraries or for the exclusive games on those platforms.

“And I don't want to then look at that and say, well, there's no way that we should be able to build a business there, find fans of our franchises there. I'm not trying to move them all over to Xbox anymore,” Spencer said in the interview published over the weekend.

According to him, releasing Xbox first-party games on PS5 and Switch allowed more players to experience those titles and generated revenue for Microsoft to further invest in game development.

Spencer also talked about showing the PlayStation logo for platform availability of a game at Xbox Developer Direct showcase, saying the company intended to be transparent with players and clarify the availability of a newly announced title.

“I just want to be transparent with people – for shipping on Nintendo Switch, we're gonna put that. For shipping on PlayStation, on Steam…People should know the storefronts where they can get our games, but I want people to be able to experience our Xbox community in our games and everything we have to offer, on every screen we can,” Spencer said.

The Xbox chief emphasised Microsoft's strategy to make its games available across as many platforms as possible, including Xbox consoles, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo and Cloud. According to him, Asia had become one of Microsoft's fastest growing markets owing to PC and Cloud adaptation instead of Xbox hardware sales. Spencer said Microsoft won't be able to convert a player already tied to a different platform. “So let's find them in a way that works, and it's better for Indiana Jones. It's better for Xbox,” he said, referring to Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle being available to play via Cloud.

Microsoft's Multi-Platform Strategy

Spencer's latest comment on Xbox's multi-platform strategy comes after he said last month that no game in Microsoft's stable was off-limits on the question of launching on rival platforms.

“There's no specific game that I would — this kind of goes back to my ‘red line' answer — like there's no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game and say ‘this game will not go to a place where it will find players, where it will have business success for us,'” Spencer had said in an interview in January.

“What we find is we're able to drive a better business that allows us to invest in great game lineup like you saw (at Xbox Developer Direct). And that's our strategy. Our strategy is to allow our games to be available.”

Since its strategic shift to launch its first-party games on rival platforms in 2024, Microsoft has released more games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. This year, the company has already confirmed that Forza Horizon 5, Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will come to PS5 soon. Last week, it was reported that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 would arrive on PS5, as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xbox, Phil Spencer, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Cloud, Xbox Series, Microsoft, PlayStation, Nintendo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Dhakshina OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Crime Thriller Online?

Related Stories

Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Says He's No Longer Trying to Move Players on Other Platforms to Xbox
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Mini May Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Tipped to Launch in H1 2025
  2. Vivo V50 With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price, Availability Revealed
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Gets a New Colour Option in India
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch Date Set; Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design Leaked
  6. Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where it Online?
  8. COAI Slams Penalties for Operators After TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules
  9. iPhone 17 Series May Arrive With This Display Upgrade Across All Models
  10. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Rear Camera Module Layout Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Released as Refreshed Dimensity 6300 Chipset: Specifications
  2. FAST Telescope Reveals Emission Properties of Three Long-Period Pulsars in New Study
  3. Dubai’s Crypto Regulator Alerts Investors on New Memecoins Flooding Market 
  4. Instagram Exploring Dislike Button for Comments, with Potential Impact on Ranking Algorithms
  5. Libra Memecoin Backed by Argentina's President Javier Milei Sparks Rug Pull Concerns: All Details
  6. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon; to Run on Snapdragon X Series CPUs
  7. NASA's SLS Block 1B Brings Enhanced Payload Capacity for Artemis IV
  8. Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege
  9. A Neptune-Like Exoplanet Is Racing Through Space at Record Speed
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features by April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »