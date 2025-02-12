Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, the Xbox and PC exclusive from Ninja Theory, is reportedly coming to PS5. The action-adventure title could join other Microsoft first-party titles like Forza Horizon 5, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Age of Mythology: Retold, that are confirmed to launch on PS5 in 2025. The Xbox parent has brought several of its exclusive games to rival platforms over the past year and has said more will follow this year.

Hellblade 2 Coming to PS5 'Very Soon'

The information comes for Windows Central executive editor Jez Corden, who has a history of scoops on Xbox games and hardware. According to him, Hellblade 2 could be announced for PS5 at the PlayStation State of Play broadcast scheduled for this week.

Sony announced Tuesday it would hold a State of Play broadcast on February 12. The showcase is confirmed to be over 40 minutes long and will feature updates and announcements for games coming to PS5.

Responding to the State of Play news on X, Corden said Hellblade 2 could be a part of the showcase. In a reply to another user discussing if the game would arrive on PS5, Corden replied, “Not if, ‘when!' and when is pretty soon from what I've been hearing.”

While he did not specify a timeline, if Hellblade 2 is indeed announced for PS5 at State of Play on Wednesday, the game could be coming to the console sooner rather than later.

Microsoft Games Coming to PS5

Since Microsoft first announced it would release some of its exclusive titles on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, the company has fully pivoted its launch strategy and committed to bringing more of its games to rival platforms.

In January, the company announced it would release Forza Horizon 5, the award-winning racing title from Playground Games, on PS5 in Spring 2025. Weeks later, Xbox confirmed Age of Mythology: Retold would arrive on PS5 in March, with Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition to follow in Spring.

Last month, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer underlined the company's strategic shift by saying no game in Microsoft's stable was off-limits on the question of launching on rival platforms. “What we find is we're able to drive a better business that allows us to invest in great game lineup like you saw (at Xbox Developer Direct). And that's our strategy. Our strategy is to allow our games to be available,” Spencer said in an interview in January.

In the interview, Spencer also suggested that Starfield, Bethesda's space RPG exclusive to PC and Xbox, could arrive on PS5 at some point, saying there was no reason for him to “put a ring fence around any game and say ‘this game will not go to a place where it will find players, where it will have business success for us.'”

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 released on May 21, 2024, on Xbox Series S/X and PC. The narrative-driven action-adventure title is also available on Game Pass. It's also worth noting that the game's predecessor, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, released on PC and PS4 in 2017 and later came to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Microsoft acquired Hellblade developer Ninja Theory in 2018, leading to Hellblade 2 launching as a PC and Xbox Series S/X exclusive.