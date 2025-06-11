MindsEye, the third-person action-adventure game from Build A Rocket Boy, has had a rough launch, with players reporting severe technical issues. The studio, which is led by Rockstar Games veteran Leslie Benzies, has released a statement acknowledging the problems and has said it is working “around the clock [sic]” to improve performance on PC and consoles. Early Steam user reviews of MindsEye stand at ‘Mixed' with players reporting numerous bugs and frame drops even on high-end PC hardware.

MindsEye Developer Working on Patch

Several players have also posted gameplay footage from MindsEye highlighting severe, often hilarious bugs, constant stuttering issues and crashes. Build A Rocket Boy shared an update on the game's performance on MindsEye subreddit on Wednesday and said it would provide details on an upcoming patch in the next 24 hours.

“Thank you kindly to all of you who joined us as pioneers on day one! We understand that the current minimum spec requirements are very high, but our engineering team are working around the clock to improve performance on mainstream hardware as well as consoles by integrating the performance improvements in Unreal Engine V5.6,” the development team said.

“We will provide patch 3 update timing, including these improvements, within the next 24 hours. In addition to the main campaign, we would also value your thoughts on Build.Mindseye.”

The developer rolled out MindsEye's day one Update 2 patch across PC, PlayStation and Xbox at launch. In an update before launch, the studio said the patch would "ensure MindsEye plays as we intended” and include “key final refinements – gameplay improvements, visual polish, stability fixes, and performance tuning.”

Our latest Update 2 patch is ready and live across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, ready for global release 6PM UK time today.



We're thrilled to finally share the game with our community, and we can't thank you enough for your support. See you in Redrock soon. pic.twitter.com/357P7Z7pPE — MindsEye (@MindsEyeGame) June 10, 2025

Build a Rocket Boy also promised further post-launch updates and refinements that would arrive “shortly after release”.

“We've built a foundation we believe in, and we're committed to supporting it well beyond day one. Our post-launch plans are already in motion, with more updates and refinements coming shortly after release – and plenty more to come further down the road,” the developer said in the update.

“We want MindsEye to be a game that continues to grow with its players, and we'll be listening closely to your feedback as we go. Expect updates, refinements, and adjustments – based on what you're telling us. Launch may be the milestone, but it's far from the final word.”

MindsEye launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on June 10. The sci-fi action-adventure title is set in the fictional near future desert city of Redrock and tells the story of Jacob Diaz, a former special-ops soldier with a neural implant.