Sony's State of Play showcase brought a ton of announcements and game trailers, some expected and others a bit of a surprise. Bloodborne fans' eternal wait for a 60fps patch or a remaster for the FromSoftware classic stretched further, and there was no second look at Marvel's Wolverine. Nothing from God of War developer Santa Monica Studio, as well, but the presentation had plenty of new games to get excited for.

As was leaked earlier, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater received a new trailer confirming its August 28 release date. The show also featured new trailers for already announced titles like Hazelight's Split Fiction, Capcom's Onimusha: Way of the Sword and the upcoming Monster Hunter: Wilds, Borderlands 4, and more.

While first-party studios Insomniac and Santa Monica skipped the showcase, Sony-owned Housemarque revealed their next game. The Returnal developer is following up the acclaimed roguelike bullet-hell shooter with another roguelike bullet-hell shooter named Saros. The action game features British actor Rahul Kohli and will release exclusively on PS5 in 2026.

Sony has been on the remaster and remake train for a while now and at State of Play, the PlayStation parent announced Days Gone Remastered, which brings graphical updates and new content. The game arrives April 25 on PC and PS5. The State of Play was packed with other announcements and reveals, so here's a look at the biggest ones from the showcase:

Saros Revealed for PS5

Saros is the new roguelike bullet-hell shooter from Housemarque and it's coming exclusively to PS5 in 2026. The game was revealed with a short cinematic trailer confirming British actor Rahul Kohli as the lead Arjun Devraj, a Soltari Enforcer sent on a quest to the dangerous off-world colony of Carcosa. The roguelike elements are established in the trailer, with Devraj repeatedly waking up on an ominous shore on the planet. Carcosa is seemingly living in the shadow of a solar eclipse that seems to tie up to the time loop element somehow. As the sun is shrouded, everything begins again, and dark forces take over the planet. The end of the trailer suggests Saros will feature bullet-hell boss fights just like Returnal.

Tides of Annihilation Revealed

Eclipse Glow Studio revealed their new action-adventure title, Tides of Annihilation, at State of Play. The game is set in the ruins of London and combines platforming elements with action combat. Players take control of Gwendolyn, who wields the power to conjure spectral knights to fight alongside her. The gameplay trailer showed off epic boss fights, striking character designs, and fast-paced Soulslike combat. Players will get traverse between two versions of London — a modern version left in ruins, with remains of familiar city landmarks lining the world, and medieval fantasy version inspired by Arthurian legends. There's no release date for the game yet, but it will come out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Days Gone Remastered Announced

Yet another Sony remaster is coming to PS5 and PC in April. Days Gone Remastered was announced at State of Play with promised graphical upgrades, new content, DualSense features, and more. The remastered version of the game will come with a new survival arcade mode called Horde Assault and will also include a Permadeath mode. The good thing is owners of the original game on PS4 and PC get a $10 upgrade path for the remastered version. Days Gone Remastered arrives April 25, 2025, on PC and PS5.

The new Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date trailer had leaked last week and unsurprisingly it showed up at State of Play. The trailer showed off more bits of story and gameplay from the remake and confirmed the return of the Snake vs Monkey minigame mode. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on August 28, 2025.

MindsEye Release Window Announced

MindsEye, the first game from Build a Rocket Boy, the studio founded by Rockstar Games veteran Leslie Benzies, received first-look gameplay and cinematic trailers at State of Play. The action-packed gameplay trailer showed off the game's third-person shooting gameplay, driving mechanics and lots of explosions. According to the developer, MindsEye is a narrative-driven, single-player action-adventure thriller set in the fictional desert city of Redrock in the not-too-distant future. You play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier haunted by memories of a failed covert operation and a mysterious implant, called the MindsEye. The game will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X this summer.

Ultizero Games' Lost Soul Aside finally received a gameplay trailer and release date confirmation at State of Play. The new trailer showed off Final Fantasy and Devil May Cry inspired action combat, flashy visuals, and plenty of boss battles. The game promises to feature diverse environments, with players travelling across worlds to recover lost souls and take on dangerous monsters. Lost Soul Aside arrives on PC and PS5 on May 30, 2025.

Here's everything else that was announced or received an update at PlayStation State of Play: