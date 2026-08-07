Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is in full swing. The sale has been live for less than a day in India. Hence, there are still plenty of deals that you must check out if you want to maximise your savings. You can get your hands on various gadgets, like smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, at discounted prices. Apart from this, if you want to purchase a new smartphone, the e-commerce giant has also listed budget, mid-range, and premium handsets at discounted prices.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Offers on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and have a budget of Rs. 20,000, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale has several deals for you. For reference, you can grab the OnePlus N6x, which was recently launched in India, at a discounted price of Rs. 17,499, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the latest iQOO Z11 Lite, which offers 44W wired fast charging, is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 17,999. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Here's the list of the best deals that you can grab on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. It is worth noting that some of the deals mentioned below include the bank discounts offered by the e-commerce giant.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

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