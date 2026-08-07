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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 From Redmi, OnePlus, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 commemorates 79 years of India’s independence.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 17:36 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 From Redmi, OnePlus, and More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus N6x features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6x was recently launched in India
  • You can save up to Rs. 16,000 on your next budget phone
  • Amazon Sale is offering special deals to Prime members
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is in full swing. The sale has been live for less than a day in India. Hence, there are still plenty of deals that you must check out if you want to maximise your savings. You can get your hands on various gadgets, like smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, washing machines, and storage devices, at discounted prices. Apart from this, if you want to purchase a new smartphone, the e-commerce giant has also listed budget, mid-range, and premium handsets at discounted prices.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Offers on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and have a budget of Rs. 20,000, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale has several deals for you. For reference, you can grab the OnePlus N6x, which was recently launched in India, at a discounted price of Rs. 17,499, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the latest iQOO Z11 Lite, which offers 44W wired fast charging, is available at a relatively low price of Rs. 17,999. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Here's the list of the best deals that you can grab on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale. It is worth noting that some of the deals mentioned below include the bank discounts offered by the e-commerce giant.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
OnePlus N6x Rs. 26,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z11 Lite Rs. 33,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100x 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
Lava Bold N2 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100 Lite Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Lite Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,498 Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,499 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, OnePlus N6x, iQOO Z11 Lite, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 100x
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Mobiles Like OnePlus 15R, Nord 6, and More

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