Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Reveals Planet Koboh, Weapon Dual-Wielding

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases April 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 February 2023 14:40 IST
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Reveals Planet Koboh, Weapon Dual-Wielding

Photo Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set five years after its predecessor, Fallen Order

Highlights
  • Cal Kestis can now dual-wield lightsabers at will in Jedi: Survivor
  • Force abilities help him fling enemies into the air and hold them afloat
  • New character Bode Akuna forms a brother-like bond with Cal Kestis

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just got some new gameplay footage, courtesy of IGN. The nine-minute-long video offers a glimpse at the new planet Koboh, onto which our protagonist Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) crash-landed, early in the game. Combat sequences against both wildlife and footsoldiers are on full display, alongside new changes to the telekinetic Force skill, and the ability to dual-wield weapons. Originally slated for a March release, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got pushed into April 28, earlier this month, with developer Respawn Entertainment using the additional time to ensure a polished experience.

The lengthy gameplay footage steers clear of spoiler territory, and simply takes us on a journey through the rocky planet of Koboh. After surveying the area using his droid BD-1's inbuilt visor/ binoculars and placing a beacon, Kestis heads out into the wild to find a way to repair the ship. Familiar movesets from the prequel, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, such as wall-running return, but Survivor expands upon those traversal options with a grappling hook and an air-dash. Combat draws heavily from the previous game, with our hero being faced with a variety of droids wielding grenades and stronger guards with an electric staff. As stated above, Kestis can now dual-wield lightsabers, unlike the previous iteration where he could only use it for a quick second. This is all thanks to the new stances added to Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Force abilities have evolved as well, with Kestis now being able to fling enemies into the air and hold them afloat, before activating the next move. Previously, these were limited to pull and push, with the latter being a helpful tool in hurling back any incoming grenades onto foes. While not explicitly mentioned, the icons at the bottom-left corner of the screen seem to suggest that at a time, players can switch between two of the five “fight stances.” As per the footage, players can pick between a lightweight dual-blade option and a heavy attack that feels similar to Kylo Ren's crossguard style. In the former, Kestis combines the butt ends of his lightsaber to form a long, double-edged staff, that can be spun around to block/ deflect incoming projectiles as well. Akin to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, there also seems to be a finishing blow mechanic, wherein a unique kill animation plays out, depending on the enemy type.

The footage also features a fight against a miniboss, where we get to see how fluid the movements are. Same as before, you can telekinetically pull in rocks and chuck them straight into bestial beings to stagger them for a second. There's also a brief look at a stealth segment, as our hero performs a ledge takedown before our he is seen demolishing another guard. The looting system will have you rely on your adorable droid, who will unlock crates to grant new outfits and items. Same as the original, the world itself is littered with Meditation spots, which basically function like Dark Souls' bonfires, wherein players can save progress, restore any ailments, and upgrade skills.

Speaking to GamesRadar, last week, director Stig Asmussen confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will streamline the traversal options via a fast travel option. “We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A,” he explained. “The fast travel is point to point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between.” IGN's gameplay footage didn't cover the fast travel system. But since these games heavily borrow from the souls-like formula, it won't be far-fetched to assume that Meditation spots will be serving as fast travel points. This is just me speculating though, as further details on the same should be revealed in time.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release April 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
