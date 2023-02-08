Technology News
Redmi Note 12 Turbo Spotted on China's 3C Certification Website, Could Launch As Poco X5 GT Globally: Report

Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition may get a triple camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 February 2023 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition was launched in December

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series launched in China in October 2022
  • Redmi Note 12 Turbo could feature 67W wired fast charging
  • The purported smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest SoC

Redmi Note 12 series from Xiaomi was launched in China in October last year. The series inluded the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ models. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer followed this up by adding two limited edition variants to the lineup — the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. Now, according to reports, the company is set to add another special edition model to the lineup, dubbed as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which has reportedly been spotted on China Compulsory Certification (3C), and IMEI certification website databases.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the purported Redmi Note 12 Turbo smartphone has been spotted on China's 3C certification website. The listing seems to suggest the handset's charging capabilities. The report hints that the purported addition to the Redmi Note 12 lineup will feature 67W wired fast charging support.

The smartphone had earlier been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone, as per the earlier report, could feature a triple rear camera setup. The camera unit may get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Moreover, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition is expected to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery. The latest 3C spotting seemed to have confirmed the earlier suggestions that the smartphone could support 67W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, another report by Xiaomiui suggests the handset has also been spotted on the IMEI database. However, here it has been spotted sporting a different name, which is the Poco X5 GT. This could be the moniker under which the smartphone could launch outside China, added the report. Furthermore, the device could run on Android 13-based MIUI 14. The device has been spotted sporting three model numbers, suggesting that there will be as many variants. Reportedly, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo China variant bears the model number 23049RAD8C, while the global Poco X5 GT variant sports the model number 23049PCD8G, and the Indian variant Poco X5 GT has the model number 23049PCD8I.

However, it is important to note that Xiaomi has not provided any official confirmation regarding the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition
