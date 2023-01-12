Technology News
  Keeping the PS5 in Vertically Upright Position Will Not Damage It, Report Clarifies

Keeping the PS5 in Vertically Upright Position Will Not Damage It, Report Clarifies

A report from earlier this month suggested that orienting a PS5 upright would cause the cooling liquid metal within to leak onto the motherboard.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 January 2023 15:35 IST
Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

PlayStation 5, and DualSense wireless controller

Highlights
  • The outlet now says there’s ‘no evidence’ it will occur in fresh units
  • Sony has always advertised the PS5 in an upright position
  • The sources still claim the vertical orientation is risky over time

Keeping your PS5 upright is completely fine, news outlet Wololo has clarified. A report from a few weeks ago suggested that placing the current gen console in a vertical position was prone to do internal harm by causing the liquid metal to leak down the sides of the APU, and eventually spread onto the motherboard. The outlet has now retracted its statement, claiming that while the problem can still occur, there is “no evidence” that it will happen to consoles fresh out of the box, devoid of tampering. This would mainly affect those who had their PS5s repaired recently, so you might need to be cautious in how you position it. Fresh PS5s are not in any danger when placed vertically.

Wololo stated that the initial report had to do with a misunderstanding on their part, where they “thought” that the liquid metal problem happened on an untampered, in-box PS5 unit. “What he [The Cod3r — hardware Youtuber who first brought the design flaw to attention] said (and meant) was PS5s that had not been opened (the actual console!) by other repair shops prior to him,” Wololo tweeted. If the issue indeed was severe, it would paint Sony in a bad picture, as the company continues to advertise the product in an upright position. Sony made it clear previously that you could orient a PS5 both vertically as well as horizontally, thanks to a plastic base that clips onto the console's outer white shell.

That said, both TheCod3r and Wololo hold onto their claim that standing a PS5 vertically is indeed risky, eventually leading to an uneven spread of liquid metal intended to help cool the APU. However, there isn't widespread evidence to back this claim. For what it's worth, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan announced during CES 2023 that the PS5 had sold over 30 million units worldwide. He also claimed that December — Christmas season — was the biggest sales month for the console yet and that players should now have a much “easier time” finding a unit from local retailers. It is still unclear if this applies to India, where PS5s are made available in batches that go out of stock in mere minutes.

Back in September, Sony quietly revamped the internals of newly revised PS5 models, which first hit the markets in Australia. The new units sported a CFI-1200 number and proved to be 200 grams lighter than the original CFI-1100 variant, as confirmed by tech YouTuber Austin Evans. The new PS5 also drew less power and saw changes to the heatsink and included an updated motherboard.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

Further reading: ps5, ps5 vertical issues, ps5 liquid metal, ps5 horizontal or vertical, ps5 vertical or horizontal cooling, sony, playstation 5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Apple Watch Models Guilty of Violating Masimo Oximeter Patent, May Face ITC Import Ban: Report
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: AMD Unveils New Laptop CPUs and GPUs, New Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs

