Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday, and the smartphone maker's latest Edge-series handset comes in three Pantone-curated colour options. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset powers the smartphone, and it has been equipped with a 6,500mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro also carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter with a Sony LYT-710 sensor. The phone has a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management, allowing the phone to avoid overheating.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 70 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 41,999. The company is offering an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 2,000 with cards of Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. Alternatively, customers can grab an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 2,000.

The new handset is set to go on sale in India on April 29. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is offered in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications, Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based HelloUI. The handset sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED 10-bit display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate in specific apps, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 96.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 450 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support, along with SGS Blue Light Reduction and SGS Motion Blur Reduction certifications. The phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810H durability.

(This is a developing story...)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.