Capcom Moves Up Pragmata Release Date, Will Now Launch on April 17

Capcom announced the new release date at its Capcom Spotlight livestream last week.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 March 2026 12:37 IST
Pragmata is a sci-fi action-adventure game

Photo Credit: Capcom

Pragmata is a sci-fi action-adventure game

Highlights
  • Pragmata demo is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2
  • The sci-fi action-adventure game is a new IP from Capcom
  • Pragmata features a blend of hacking and action gameplay
Capcom has moved up the release date of its upcoming sci-fi action-adventure game, Pragmata. Previously slated to launch on April 24, Pragmata will now arrive on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 a week earlier on April 17, the company announced during its Capcom Spotlight livestream last week.

Pragmata Gets New Release Date

While Capcom did not share a reason for the change in the game's release date, the move gives Pragmata a longer runway after release, considering Sony's action-adventure game Saros launches on PS5 on April 30.

Capcom also announced that as a result of the new release date, digital Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders of Pragmata would be cancelled.

“We're excited to bring Pragmata to you all one week earlier on April 17. Due to the change in release date, all existing digital pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 version in North America and Europe will be automatically canceled,” Capcom said in an update on X.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and hope you will consider placing a new pre-order on Nintendo Switch 2.”

Pragmata also received a new trailer at Capcom Spotlight livestream, featuring new story and gameplay details from the title. Pragmata is a new IP from Capcom that tells the story of Hugh Williams and his android companion Diana as they navigate a treacherous lunar research station.

The game focuses on third-person shooting and hacking. Diana, the android companion, hacks enemy armour by completing puzzles, before Hugh dispatches them using firearms. He can carry four different types of weapon.

Diana and Hugh must work together to explore the research station, too. The android can hack through security systems to open new pathways and unlock doors.

A demo for Pragmata is currently available on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. The game will launch fully on April 17.

Further reading: Pragmata, Capcom, Capcom Spotlight
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
