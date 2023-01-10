PlayStation Plus is being discounted for all subscribers until Friday, January 13. Membership costs for the multi-month, higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium plans are down by up to 40 percent. But there's a catch — price cuts are applicable only to the three-month and 12-month plans. Existing PS Plus Essential/ Extra users can upgrade their memberships at a 30 percent savings. You'll need to pay for the rest of the subscription period, which can run into several years if you've it stacked. Meanwhile, new PS Plus users can enjoy 34 percent discount on PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium plans, and 40 percent off PS Plus Extra plans.

Of course, all PS Plus subscriptions come with a seven-day trial period. PS Plus is subject to a recurring fee drawn automatically until cancellation, so if you're dissatisfied within the trial period, make sure you cancel it on time.

PS Plus Essential vs Extra vs Deluxe

But wait, what are the differences between the three PS Plus tiers available in India? The basic tier, which grants a few free games every month and access to online multiplayer, is not getting a discount. PS Plus Essential starts at Rs. 499 per month.

The middle 'Extra' tier sees a flat 40 percent discount on its three and 12-month plans, with the former costing Rs.1,199, after which the price goes up to Rs. 1,999 every three months. Meanwhile, the 12-month PS Plus Extra package now costs Rs. 2,999, which after a year, goes up to Rs. 4,999. In this tier, you receive all the benefits of the PS Plus Essential plan, in addition to a catalogue of monthly games, cloud storage, access to PS5 Game Help, and other exclusive content. For the record, a one-month PS Plus Extra subscription costs Rs. 749, which makes this offer irresistible.

Up next is the PS Plus Deluxe plan, which usually starts at Rs. 849 monthly without a discount. The discount here is by the aforementioned 34 percent, with the three-month subscription now costing Rs. 1,499, down from Rs. 2,299. Meanwhile, the year-long PS Plus Deluxe plan is now listed at Rs. 3,749, cutting down from the pricey Rs. 5,749 price tag. The top tier comes with all benefits from the previous two plans and adds a Classics catalogue, bringing some timeless games to the platform, in addition to a game trial feature.

PS Plus January 2023 free games

Earlier this month, Sony unveiled the three free games coming to all PS Plus plans in January. Until February 6, members across all PS Plus tiers can add EA's space Souls-like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Bethesda's first multiplayer venture Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2, an 8-bit adventure where you explore a sprawling ancient alien world, to their game library.

Sony-owned PlayStation has yet to announce the January 2023 catalogue additions for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tiers — expect them around the middle of the month, as is usually the case.

