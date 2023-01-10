Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12 month plans

PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans

The offer is only available to new and existing subscribers, and is valid until January 13.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 January 2023 14:55 IST
PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Existing PS Plus Essential/ Extra users can upgrade their memberships at a 30 percent savings

Highlights
  • PS Plus Extra tier gets flat 40 percent discount on three, 12-month plans
  • The highest Deluxe/ Premium plan gets a similar 34 percent discount
  • No discount on the base PS Plus Essential tier, unfortunately

PlayStation Plus is being discounted for all subscribers until Friday, January 13. Membership costs for the multi-month, higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium plans are down by up to 40 percent. But there's a catch — price cuts are applicable only to the three-month and 12-month plans. Existing PS Plus Essential/ Extra users can upgrade their memberships at a 30 percent savings. You'll need to pay for the rest of the subscription period, which can run into several years if you've it stacked. Meanwhile, new PS Plus users can enjoy 34 percent discount on PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium plans, and 40 percent off PS Plus Extra plans.

Of course, all PS Plus subscriptions come with a seven-day trial period. PS Plus is subject to a recurring fee drawn automatically until cancellation, so if you're dissatisfied within the trial period, make sure you cancel it on time.

PS Plus Essential vs Extra vs Deluxe

But wait, what are the differences between the three PS Plus tiers available in India? The basic tier, which grants a few free games every month and access to online multiplayer, is not getting a discount. PS Plus Essential starts at Rs. 499 per month.

The middle 'Extra' tier sees a flat 40 percent discount on its three and 12-month plans, with the former costing Rs.1,199, after which the price goes up to Rs. 1,999 every three months. Meanwhile, the 12-month PS Plus Extra package now costs Rs. 2,999, which after a year, goes up to Rs. 4,999. In this tier, you receive all the benefits of the PS Plus Essential plan, in addition to a catalogue of monthly games, cloud storage, access to PS5 Game Help, and other exclusive content. For the record, a one-month PS Plus Extra subscription costs Rs. 749, which makes this offer irresistible.

Up next is the PS Plus Deluxe plan, which usually starts at Rs. 849 monthly without a discount. The discount here is by the aforementioned 34 percent, with the three-month subscription now costing Rs. 1,499, down from Rs. 2,299. Meanwhile, the year-long PS Plus Deluxe plan is now listed at Rs. 3,749, cutting down from the pricey Rs. 5,749 price tag. The top tier comes with all benefits from the previous two plans and adds a Classics catalogue, bringing some timeless games to the platform, in addition to a game trial feature.

PS Plus January 2023 free games

Earlier this month, Sony unveiled the three free games coming to all PS Plus plans in January. Until February 6, members across all PS Plus tiers can add EA's space Souls-like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Bethesda's first multiplayer venture Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2, an 8-bit adventure where you explore a sprawling ancient alien world, to their game library.

Sony-owned PlayStation has yet to announce the January 2023 catalogue additions for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tiers — expect them around the middle of the month, as is usually the case.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. For a limited time, existing members can get a flat 30 percent discount on upgrades, and new members can avail a 34 and 40 percent discount, respectively, for three- and 12-month Deluxe and Extra plans.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: playstation plus, ps plus, ps plus extra, ps plus deluxe, ps plus premium, ps plus discount, playstation plus sub
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Huobi Korea May Sever Ties with Global Brand, Plans to Go Independent
Nepal Goes Anti-Crypto, Orders Block on All Crypto Trading Platforms
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: AMD Unveils New Laptop CPUs and GPUs, New Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  2. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  3. Instagram Is Rolling Back Its Shop Tab Next Month: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  5. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  6. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. MG Motors India Opens Virtual Doors to Auto Expo 2023 Pavilion in Metaverse
  8. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G May Cost in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  10. Vivo Y53t 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Launched in Guwahati, Reliance Said to Invest Rs. 2,500 Crore More to Deploy 5G in Assam
  2. Government to Launch New PLI Scheme for IT Hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  3. MG Motors India Opens Virtual Doors to Auto Expo 2023 Pavilion in Metaverse: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Configuration Options, Prices Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  5. Instagram to Roll Out UI Changes in February, Shop Tab to Be Removed From App: All Details
  6. YouTube Shorts Revenue Sharing Starts February 1, New Partner Program Agreement Rolled Out
  7. Dead Space Remake Steam Pre-Orders Come With a Free Copy of Dead Space 2
  8. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela
  9. Nepal Goes Anti-Crypto, Orders Block on All Crypto Trading Platforms
  10. PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.